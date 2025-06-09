



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, marks a significant diplomatic development amid a period of strained bilateral relations. This move comes after months of speculation and political tension following the 2023 assassination of a Khalistani separatist in British Columbia, an incident that led to the downgrading of diplomatic ties and reciprocal expulsions of top diplomats between the two countries.





The diplomatic rift originated when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and prominent pro-Khalistani activist. India categorically rejected these allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.” The fallout led to a significant chill in Canada-India relations, with both countries scaling back diplomatic engagement and public rhetoric intensifying.





Despite these tensions, the G7 Summit, scheduled for June 15–17, 2025, has become a focal point for potential rapprochement. Traditionally, while the G7 comprises the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada, host nations often invite key non-member countries as guests to broaden the scope of discussions. India, given its status as the world’s fifth-largest economy and the most populous nation, has been a regular invitee since 2019.





Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian characterized Carney’s decision as one made under considerable pressure from other G7 members. According to Fabian, “Carney had no options. The others said, Listen, India must be there. It’s a vital link in the supply chain and any talk of Indo-Pacific stability.” This underscores the consensus among G7 nations regarding India’s indispensable role in global economic and strategic dialogues, particularly concerning trade, energy, and Indo-Pacific security.





Carney’s invitation, extended during a phone call on June 6, was publicly acknowledged by Modi, who expressed gratitude and highlighted the potential for renewed cooperation between the two democracies. Modi stated, “As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit”.





Carney’s decision was not without domestic political risk. There was notable resistance within his own Liberal Party, as well as public opposition from groups such as the World Sikh Organization of Canada, which urged Carney not to invite Modi. Fabian noted that demonstrations by Sikh organizations are expected during the summit, but emphasized that managing such protests is the responsibility of the Canadian government.





In response to questions about the ongoing investigation into Nijjar’s killing, Carney maintained that the matter was under legal review by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and declined to comment further, reflecting the sensitive nature of the case and the need for due process.





The invitation reflects a pragmatic recognition of India’s growing global influence. Carney and other G7 leaders have highlighted India’s centrality to global supply chains, its economic dynamism, and its strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region. The summit’s agenda includes critical topics such as energy security, digital innovation, critical minerals, and infrastructure development in emerging economies—all areas where India’s participation is considered essential.





While the invitation does not resolve the underlying diplomatic issues, it signals a willingness on both sides to engage constructively. The summit offers an opportunity for dialogue and potential thawing of relations, with both leaders expressing a commitment to mutual respect and shared interests. As the world’s major economies confront global challenges, India’s presence at the G7 table is widely seen as both necessary and beneficial for advancing collective goals.





Carney’s invitation to Modi, though shaped by international and domestic pressures, underscores India’s indispensable role in global affairs and marks a tentative step toward rebuilding Canada-India relations in a complex geopolitical environment.





