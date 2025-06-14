



China has issued a strong and clear response to the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, following Israel's large-scale military operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and personnel.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, expressed deep concern over the Israeli attacks and firmly opposed any actions that violate Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.





Lin Jian emphasized that China is closely monitoring the situation and is alarmed by the potential grave consequences of the ongoing Operation Rising Lion, warning that the abrupt intensification of regional tensions serves no party's interests.





Reiterating its stance, China called on all relevant parties to pursue actions conducive to peace and stability, urging them to avoid further escalation and the enlargement of conflict. The Chinese government stated its readiness to play a constructive role in de-escalating the crisis and promoting dialogue.





This position was echoed by China's envoy to the United Nations, Fu Cong, who condemned Israel's breach of Iran's sovereignty and called for an immediate halt to all risky military activities. Fu Cong highlighted Beijing's profound worries about the repercussions of Israel's actions, stressing that escalating tensions would be detrimental to all parties and could undermine diplomatic efforts regarding Iran's nuclear issue.





China's response is rooted in its broader foreign policy interests in the Middle East, including its strategic partnership with Iran and its pursuit of regional stability, which is critical for energy security and economic interests. The Chinese government has also issued safety advisories to its citizens in both Israel and Iran, reflecting its assessment of the "complex and severe" security situation in the region.





Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a "very successful opening strike" against Iran's main enrichment facility and nuclear scientists, justifying the action as necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed severe retaliation, declaring that Iran's armed forces and the nation are united and prepared to respond forcefully to what he called a reckless and grave error by Israel.





In summary, China's official position is one of strong opposition to any violation of Iran's sovereignty and a call for restraint and dialogue. Beijing is positioning itself as a potential mediator, advocating for diplomatic solutions and warning against the dangers of further military escalation in the Middle East.





Based On ANI Report







