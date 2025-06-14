



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a crucial telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday, June 13, 2025, amid rapidly escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran.





The discussion came on the heels of Israel’s large-scale strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, a move that has significantly heightened the risk of broader regional conflict.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also received a call from Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, reflecting India’s active engagement with both sides as the crisis unfolds. In public statements, Jaishankar conveyed the deep concern of the international community regarding the deteriorating situation and emphasised the urgent need for restraint and a return to diplomatic channels.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing grave concern over the recent developments, particularly the attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. The MEA underscored that India is closely monitoring the evolving situation and urged both Iran and Israel to avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions. The statement reiterated India’s readiness to offer all possible support to facilitate de-escalation and resolution of underlying issues, highlighting New Delhi’s close and friendly relations with both countries.





India also emphasised the importance of utilising existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis. The MEA assured that Indian missions in both Iran and Israel are in close contact with the Indian community, advising all Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution, stay safe, and adhere to local security advisories.





The backdrop to these diplomatic efforts is Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a decisive campaign aimed at neutralising what Israel perceives as an existential threat from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.





Israeli officials stated that the strikes were pre-emptive and targeted at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, citing intelligence that Iran was closer than ever to achieving this capability. The operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists, marking one of the most serious assaults on Iranian territory since the Iran-Iraq war.





Netanyahu, in his address, drew historical parallels to the Holocaust, asserting that Israel would not allow itself to become a victim of a “nuclear holocaust” at the hands of Iran. He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to preventing those who threaten its existence from developing the means to do so, declaring that Israel’s actions were necessary for the protection of its people and future generations.





India’s diplomatic outreach, led by EAM Jaishankar’s conversations with both Israeli and Iranian counterparts, reflects New Delhi’s proactive stance in promoting dialogue and restraint during a period of acute regional instability. India has positioned itself as a potential mediator, advocating for de-escalation and the use of diplomatic channels to resolve the crisis, while prioritising the safety of its citizens in the affected region.





Based On ANI Report





