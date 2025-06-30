



TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has significantly advanced its indigenous capabilities in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), covering the full spectrum of design, development, and production of critical subsystems such as airframes, autopilots, and ground control software.





These systems are equipped with sophisticated payloads, including high-resolution cameras and multispectral sensors, and are engineered for full autonomy and portability to suit diverse field deployment scenarios.





TASL’s flagship UAV platforms are part of the Advanced Loitering System (ALS) series, which are combat-proven and operational with Indian defence forces. Key platforms include:





ALS 50: A vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV featuring vision-based guidance, targeting, and fail-safe recovery, recognised with the Defence Minister’s Innovation Award. It has demonstrated operational success in high-altitude and extreme weather conditions, such as in Ladakh and Rajasthan.





ALS 250: A loitering munition derived from the ALS 50, extending the operational range up to 250 km. It uses an internal combustion engine, enhancing range and payload capacity, and is designed for high-altitude launches from forward landing grounds above 10,000 feet, crucial for border deployments.





ALS 50 MK-II: An upgraded variant with flight-tested enhancements based on operational feedback from security forces.





IVTOL: A surveillance UAV tailored for challenging environments, equipped with gimballed day/night cameras and onboard image processing, trialled for surveillance and target tracking missions.





These UAVs support autonomous missions requiring minimal operator input, featuring real-time electro-optical and infrared video feeds, in-flight fail-safes, abort and recovery functions, and mid-mission re-tasking capabilities. They are designed to operate reliably across varied weather and terrain conditions, including austere and constrained locations like hilltops, forests, and ship decks.





For example, the VTOL UAV weighs approximately 18 kg, offers a baseline range of over 15 km (extendable to 25 km), flight endurance up to two hours, and can operate at altitudes up to 3,000 meters, transitioning automatically from vertical take-off to fixed-wing flight.





TASL’s UAVs have seen active combat deployment, notably during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, a cross-border counter-terrorism operation. The drones played a critical role in reconnaissance and precision targeting, enhancing strike accuracy while minimising collateral damage.





This combat validation has earned the platforms a "combat-tested" status, bolstering their credibility for both domestic use and international export potential. The success of these systems during Operation Sindoor marks a significant milestone for India’s defence industry and the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, showcasing the private sector’s growing role in cutting-edge defence technology.





Additionally, TASL is progressing toward developing a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class UAV with a rear-mounted propeller engine, designed for extended surveillance missions above 30,000 feet with endurance exceeding 24 hours.





This platform aims to meet the Indian Armed Forces’ demand for long-range ISR capabilities, further strengthening India’s indigenous UAV ecosystem and reducing reliance on foreign systems.





TATA Advanced Systems has established itself as a leader in indigenous UAV technology, delivering a range of combat-tested, autonomous drones with advanced payload integration, operational versatility, and proven battlefield performance, thereby advancing India’s strategic autonomy in unmanned aerial systems.





Based On ET News Report







