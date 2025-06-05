

Raghu Vamsi Group has emerged as a pivotal player in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, developing sophisticated indigenous aerial target systems that represent a significant advancement in defence training capabilities.

The Hyderabad-based company has successfully created next-generation aerial target systems featuring motorized target boards with advanced control mechanisms, powered by their proprietary micro turbojet engine technology.

These systems incorporate cutting-edge features including Android-based user interfaces for programming and control, multiple target motion patterns, and indigenous design principles that align with India's self-reliance initiatives. The company's comprehensive approach encompasses not only the target systems themselves but also the underlying propulsion technology, representing a holistic solution for modern defence training requirements.





Company Background And Defence Manufacturing Excellence





Raghu Vamsi Group has established itself as a formidable force in the aerospace and defence manufacturing sector since its inception in 2004, evolving into an AS 9100 D and NADCAP approved consortium of companies. The organisation operates across multiple verticals including aerospace, defence, space, industrial, medical, oil and gas, energy, and UAV systems, demonstrating remarkable versatility in high-precision manufacturing capabilities.





Indigenous Aerial Target System Technology





The cornerstone of Raghu Vamsi's aerial target system technology lies in their development of sophisticated motorized target boards equipped with advanced control mechanisms and user interfaces. These systems feature an Android-based user interface that enables operators to program, control, and view test results of the motorized target boards, representing a significant technological advancement in defence training equipment.





The system incorporates three distinct target motion patterns - Swirl, Swing, and Slice - all integrated into a single comprehensive platform, providing military personnel with diverse training scenarios that simulate real-world combat conditions. This multi-motion capability ensures that defence forces can conduct varied and realistic training exercises that enhance their operational readiness and tactical proficiency.





The development of these aerial target systems reflects the company's commitment to indigenous design and engineering, with the entire system being engineered in India by the RAGHU VAMSI team of skilled engineers, supported by collaboration with IIT Hyderabad.





This represents an excellent demonstration of the potential of Industry-Academia partnerships in advancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. The indigenous nature of the technology contributes significantly to India's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in critical defence sectors, reducing reliance on imported technologies and components while bolstering national security and economic resilience. The company's focus on indigenous development ensures that the aerial target systems can be customized to meet specific requirements of Indian defence forces while maintaining complete control over the technology and its future evolution.





Micro Turbojet Engine Technology And Performance Specifications





At the heart of Raghu Vamsi's aerial target systems lies their revolutionary INDRA RV25:240N micro turbojet engine, which represents a significant breakthrough in indigenous propulsion technology. This fully indigenous micro turbojet engine delivers 240N of nominal thrust while maintaining an exceptionally lightweight design of just 1800 grams, achieving an excellent thrust-to-weight ratio that makes it ideal for aerial target applications.





The engine operates across a wide RPM range from 35,000 at idle to a maximum of 110,000 RPM, with fuel consumption of 790 grams per minute at maximum RPM using Jet-A1, kerosene, or diesel fuel with 5% oil. The compact dimensions of 121mm outer diameter and 325mm length make it perfectly suited for integration into aerial target systems while maintaining optimal performance characteristics.





The engine's operational envelope extends to a maximum operating altitude of 8000 meters with a maximum starting altitude of 3000 meters, providing significant flexibility for various training scenarios. The temperature starting range of -20°C to +50°C ensures reliable operation across diverse climatic conditions, while the speed range for start-up from 0 to 0.15M accommodates various deployment scenarios.





The engine features a 25-hour maintenance cycle, which significantly reduces operational costs and downtime, making it highly suitable for intensive training operations. The comprehensive package includes an Engine Control Unit (ECU) and Generator Starting Unit (GSU) with inbuilt Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) sensor, solid valves, and integrated fittings, along with engine mount set, fuel pump set, fuel tube, fuel filter, cut-off valve, FOD screen, electronic cables, and complete instruction manual.





Strategic Applications And Defence Training Capabilities





Raghu Vamsi's aerial target systems serve critical roles in modern defence training, providing realistic target simulation for various military exercises and weapon system testing. The company manufactures target simulators specifically designed for Indian defence forces, representing a crucial component of their deep technology products portfolio. These systems enable defence personnel to conduct live-fire exercises with moving targets that simulate enemy aircraft, missiles, or drones, providing invaluable training experience that enhances combat readiness. The three motion patterns - Swirl, Swing, and Slice - offer diverse engagement scenarios that challenge different aspects of air defence capabilities, from tracking moving targets to engaging evasive manoeuvres.





The Android-based control interface provides unprecedented ease of operation and programmability, allowing training instructors to design specific scenarios tailored to particular learning objectives or operational requirements. This flexibility enables the creation of progressively challenging training programs that can adapt to the skill levels of different personnel while maintaining realistic combat conditions. The system's ability to provide immediate feedback through test result viewing capabilities enhances the training effectiveness by enabling real-time performance assessment and adjustment. The indigenous nature of these systems ensures that sensitive training data and operational parameters remain within national control, addressing critical security concerns associated with foreign-supplied training equipment.





Conclusion





Raghu Vamsi Group's development of indigenous next-generation aerial target systems represents a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The combination of advanced motorized target boards with sophisticated control systems, powered by indigenous micro turbojet engine technology, provides Indian defence forces with world-class training capabilities while maintaining complete technological sovereignty. The company's comprehensive approach, encompassing everything from propulsion systems to user interfaces, demonstrates the maturity of Indian defence manufacturing capabilities and the potential for indigenous companies to compete with international suppliers.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







