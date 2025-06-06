



A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington, DC, to discuss the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.





During the meeting, Vice President Vance expressed unequivocal and categorical support for India's right to defend itself against terrorism. Vance acknowledged India's right to deter further terrorist attacks and sympathised with the victims of the Pahalgam attack, which he personally witnessed the public reaction to, as he was in India at the time of the incident.





He commended India's responsible restraint and measured response to repeated provocations from Pakistan, emphasising his respect for India's military and diplomatic handling of the crisis.





The discussions focused on strengthening the India-US partnership, with a particular emphasis on cooperation in counter-terrorism. Both sides also explored avenues for future collaboration in areas such as technological innovation, including artificial intelligence, and enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties.





Vance highlighted the personal bond he shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed enthusiasm for deepening the US-India relationship, noting India's ongoing transformation towards prosperity and growth.





The Indian delegation, which included members from multiple parties and former diplomats, briefed Vance and other US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic and military response to the Pahalgam attack. The purpose of their visit was to garner international support for India's efforts to combat terrorism and counter disinformation, as well as to reinforce the strategic partnership between India and the United States.





Both Indian and US officials described the meeting as highly constructive and productive, with a strong convergence of views on counter-terrorism and regional security. The positive tone of the engagement was reflected in public statements by both Shashi Tharoor and Tejasvi Surya, who noted that the meeting further strengthened the already robust relationship between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







