



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in the advanced stages of developing a high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapon (DEW) system specifically designed to counter the growing threat posed by swarm drones.





This cutting-edge technology utilizes focused microwave energy to disrupt or destroy the electronics of multiple drones simultaneously, rendering them inoperative without the need for traditional kinetic interceptors.





Legend: Electro-Energetic Warfare Operational System & High Voltage Pulsed Technology