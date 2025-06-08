DRDO Developing A High-Power Microwave DEW Weapon System
India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in the advanced stages of developing a high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapon (DEW) system specifically designed to counter the growing threat posed by swarm drones.
This cutting-edge technology utilizes focused microwave energy to disrupt or destroy the electronics of multiple drones simultaneously, rendering them inoperative without the need for traditional kinetic interceptors.
Legend: Electro-Energetic Warfare Operational System & High Voltage Pulsed Technology
DRDO 1GW HPM DEW comprises of 2 major subsystems, a S band MILO and HPM Antenna.
The development of this system is progressing rapidly, with DRDO officials indicating that the project is nearing completion and is expected to be inducted into service within the next 18 months. Upon induction, the HPM DEW system will significantly enhance India’s anti-drone capabilities, providing a robust and scalable solution to neutralise large numbers of hostile drones in real time.
This advancement is particularly crucial given the increasing use of drone swarms in modern warfare, which can overwhelm conventional air defence systems.
The deployment of the HPM weapon will not only bolster India’s defensive posture against emerging aerial threats but also position the country at the forefront of directed energy weapon technologies.
IDN
No comments:
Post a Comment