



Former Ambassador of Germany to India, Bernd Mützelburg, has strongly condemned terrorism, labeling it a heinous crime that must be denounced by all, with no justification for attacks on civilian populations. His remarks were made as an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited Germany to present India’s position following Operation Sindoor and to refocus international attention on the global threat of terrorism.





Mützelburg emphasised the longstanding strategic partnership between India and Germany, describing it as increasingly substantive and crucial in addressing shared security challenges, particularly terrorism. He insisted that the fight against terrorism requires unity and collective action, stating, “Terrorism, in whatever form and however it is being put forward, is a heinous crime and must be condemned by everybody. There can be no excuse for committing terrorism against the civilian population... We are standing together in that fight”.





The visit by the Indian delegation comes in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, perpetrated by Pakistan-sponsored militants, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and injuries to several others. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These operations reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The delegation, which included representatives from across India’s political spectrum, aimed to explain the situation to German counterparts and reinforce the importance of international solidarity against terrorism. Mützelburg welcomed the delegation as a symbol of the growing friendship between India and Germany and highlighted the significance of democratic values and open dialogue in confronting such global threats.





Earlier, during their visit to Brussels, delegation leader Ravi Shankar Prasad raised concerns about terrorism and accused Pakistan’s military establishment of fostering a “military terrorist coalition,” posing a threat to democracy and humanity. The diplomatic initiative underscores India’s efforts to mobilise global support and cooperation in the aftermath of major terror incidents and to ensure accountability for perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism.





Mützelburg’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and his call for united action reflect the deepening strategic cooperation between India and Germany, especially in the wake of recent terror attacks and India’s robust response through Operation Sindoor.





Based On ANI Report







