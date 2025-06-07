



A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met with senior German parliamentarians in Berlin, including Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the German Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus, and Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, on June 6, 2025.





The discussions underscored the deepening cooperation between India and Germany, with a strong focus on counterterrorism, economic partnership, and the reinforcement of shared democratic values.





During the meeting, German parliamentarians expressed solidarity with India, recognizing it as one of the countries most affected by terror attacks. Omid Nouripour emphasized the urgent need for global unity against extremism, stating, “India is most affected by terror attacks, and extremism is undermining the security of the people and the trust in democracy & institutions.





So, we have to stand together… these days, we have to stand on the side of the people of India and help without any escalation, so that the country is kept safe, like our colleagues are working hard for.” He also highlighted the fruitful nature of the exchange and the potential for even deeper cooperation, particularly in defending democracy and freedom.





Armin Laschet condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians, and reiterated Germany’s support for India in the fight against terrorism. He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region through continued dialogue and the upholding of the current ceasefire. Laschet remarked, “Germany stands with India in the fight against terrorism. Now it's vital the ceasefire holds and dialogue continues. Peace serves us all”.





The Indian delegation conveyed the nation’s unwavering stance of “Zero Tolerance for Terrorism” and its resolve not to yield to nuclear blackmail, outlining India’s determined response to recent terror attacks and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. The discussions also touched on the momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, with both sides recognizing their joint responsibility in ensuring global peace and security.





Economic partnership was another key area of focus, with both sides exploring opportunities to leverage Germany’s economic strength and India’s rapidly growing economy. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the EU, with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in 2022-23, and both countries are collaborating on infrastructure, energy, and emerging technologies.





The visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach by India following Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and reflects the government’s efforts to inform international partners about its counterterrorism actions and commitment to global security. The high-level engagement comes amid a complex global environment marked by regional conflicts and rising security threats, reinforcing the need for democratic nations to strengthen cooperation.





Both Indian and German leaders reiterated that mutual trust, shared democratic values, and coordinated efforts on counterterrorism and economic growth are central to their evolving partnership. The strong condemnations of recent terror attacks and the renewed emphasis on dialogue and regional stability underscore the growing importance of India-Germany relations as both nations seek to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





Based On ANI Report







