

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, emphasising the nation's firm and resolute stance in the wake of the tragic April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Following the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, Modi expressed optimism about strengthening ties with Central Asian nations, highlighting the importance of collective efforts to address regional and global security threats.





The high-level meeting brought together Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, alongside India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The dialogue reaffirmed the deep civilizational, cultural, and historical linkages between India and Central Asia, with all parties underscoring their shared resolve to build a forward-looking, enduring partnership.





The Joint Statement issued after the meeting set an ambitious agenda for expanding cooperation across security, connectivity, economic development, and people-to-people ties.





A key focus of the discussions was enhancing trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT, agriculture, energy, textiles, and gems and jewellery. Both sides agreed to strengthen financial connectivity through digital payment systems and interbank relations, with plans to establish a Joint Working Group to deepen banking and financial ties.





Connectivity initiatives, notably the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar Port, featured prominently, with India supporting broader Central Asian participation and streamlined transit procedures.





Technology and digital infrastructure emerged as major themes, with India pledging support for the development of Digital Public Infrastructure in Central Asia and the launch of an India-Central Asia Digital Partnership Forum. The dialogue also addressed healthcare, food and energy security, and public health, with commitments to joint collaboration and the potential creation of a Joint Working Group on health.





Mineral exploration, especially rare earth and critical minerals, was identified as a new area for cooperation, building on the inaugural India-Central Asia Rare Earth Forum. Capacity-building initiatives, such as training programs on drug law enforcement and countering terror financing, were acknowledged as vital for regional security.





Cultural and educational exchanges were emphasized, with both sides agreeing to strengthen ties through cultural diplomacy, student exchanges, and expanded training programs. Security cooperation remained central, with the Ministers unequivocally condemning the Pahalgam attack and reaffirming their collective stand against terrorism in all forms.





They called for accountability for perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism, highlighted the need to address cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radical ideology, and cyber misuse, and reiterated support for the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and FATF standards.





The dialogue also recognised multilateral synergies, with support for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and India's invitation to Central Asian countries to join key global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance. Central Asian nations reaffirmed support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council.





Afghanistan's stability was discussed, with a shared commitment to a peaceful, terror-free, and drug-free Afghanistan. Humanitarian and development initiatives, such as the integration of the Termez logistics hub into the UNHCR global stockpile network and the establishment of a UN SDG Hub in Almaty, were welcomed.





The Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation across all shared priorities, prepare for the second India-Central Asia Summit later in 2025, and hold the 5th India-Central Asia Dialogue in 2026, marking a new phase in the strategic partnership between India and Central Asia.





