



At the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's dedication to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Central Asian nations, emphasising key areas such as connectivity, security, and technological collaboration.





The high-level meeting brought together foreign ministers and top diplomats from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, underscoring a shared resolve to address mutual regional challenges and harness opportunities for cooperation.





Jaishankar, chairing the session, highlighted the productive and wide-ranging nature of the discussions, which spanned critical themes including regional connectivity, security and counter-terrorism, technology cooperation, development partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed confidence that the dialogue would contribute to forging a closer and deeper India-Central Asia partnership in the coming years.





A significant moment in the meeting was Jaishankar's appreciation for the solidarity shown by Central Asian countries in condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. He emphasised that this united stance reflected the depth of mutual trust and underscored the importance of collective action against terrorism. The minister also noted that India's relationship with Central Asia is rooted in a shared civilizational history, with millennia-old cultural and trade ties forming the foundation for contemporary cooperation.





Jaishankar recalled the milestone of 30 years of diplomatic relations celebrated in 2022 and referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visits to all five Central Asian capitals in 2015, which significantly boosted bilateral ties. Over the last decade, the engagement has evolved, marked by enhanced trade, tourism, and educational exchanges. Direct flights have improved connectivity, spurring two-way movement of tourists and businesses, while the growing presence of Indian students in Central Asian universities highlights the strengthening people-to-people connections.





India's role as a reliable development partner was also stressed, with Jaishankar outlining support for high-impact community projects such as equipping schools with computers and providing medical equipment to hospitals. Beyond traditional training and scholarship programs, India has broadened its engagement to include regular exchanges between trade, culture, and security officials, as well as specialised training for diplomats.





The dialogue also addressed economic collaboration, particularly in digital technology, fintech, and banking, aiming to overcome existing barriers and unlock the full potential of economic ties. Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing cooperation across sectors including trade and investment, defence, Agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, regional connectivity, education, culture, and emerging technologies.





The 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue marked a significant step forward in regional partnership, with a clear focus on connectivity, security, counter-terrorism, and comprehensive development, setting the stage for deeper collaboration and shared prosperity in the region.





Based On ANI Report







