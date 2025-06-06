



Skyroot Aerospace has announced a significant milestone in its journey toward private orbital launches, revealing that its suite of in-house developed avionics modules has successfully completed rigorous testing and is now ready for deployment.





Each module underwent exhaustive validation, with engineers meticulously examining every signal path to identify and eliminate even the smallest glitches. This thorough quality assurance process ensures that the avionics systems can reliably manage all mission-critical functions during flight.





With these modules now “promoted from the lab bench to launch rail,” Skyroot affirms that they are fully prepared to autonomously operate the Vikram-1 launch vehicle, guiding it from lift-off through to orbital insertion.





This achievement marks a pivotal step for Skyroot and the broader Indian private space sector, as the company moves closer to its goal of enabling reliable, autonomous access to space.





