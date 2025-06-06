



India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on June 6, 2025, one of the most ambitious and strategic railway projects ever undertaken in the country, establishing a direct train connection between the Kashmir Valley and the vast Indian plains for the first time. The 272-kilometer (169-mile) Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) starts from the garrison city of Udhampur in Jammu and traverses through Srinagar, the principal city of Indian-administered Kashmir, ending in Baramulla near the heavily militarized Line of Control with Pakistan.





The project, costing approximately $5 billion (₹43,780 crore), is considered one of the most challenging railway constructions globally, featuring 36 tunnels covering nearly 120 kilometers and over 943 bridges crossing rivers, gorges, and mountain passes. Among its engineering marvels is the Chenab Rail Bridge, a 1,315-meter-long steel and concrete structure with an arch soaring 359 meters above the Chenab River—higher than the Eiffel Tower’s height—designed to last 120 years and withstand extreme weather, including winds up to 260 kph. Modi personally visited and inaugurated this world’s highest railway arch bridge, symbolically waving the Indian flag while crossing it on a test train.





The railway project is a key part of Modi’s broader infrastructure development plan for Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost tourism, local industries, and economic growth in a region long affected by militancy and political unrest. The new rail connectivity will significantly reduce travel time; for example, the Vande Bharat Express trains launched by Modi will cut travel between Srinagar and Katra to about three hours from the previous six to seven hours by road. These trains are specially designed for harsh Himalayan winters, with features like heated windscreens and insulated lavatories to ensure year-round service.





Modi’s visit to Kashmir marked his first since the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, which nearly escalated to war following a deadly attack in late April that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists. Addressing a rally in Katra, Modi condemned Pakistan for allegedly supporting the attackers and vowed to continue developmental activities in Kashmir without interruption, emphasizing the railway’s role in enhancing connectivity and security by facilitating troop movement and public transport.





Regular train services on this line are set to begin from June 7, 2025, providing Kashmir with its first all-weather railway link to the rest of India and symbolizing a new chapter in the region’s integration and development.





The inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is a landmark achievement in Indian infrastructure, combining extraordinary engineering feats with strategic and economic significance for the Kashmir Valley and the nation.





