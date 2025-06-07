

The Indian Navy is set to mark a significant milestone in its maritime defence capabilities with the commissioning of ‘Arnala’, the first vessel in its series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on June 18.





The induction ceremony will be presided over by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and is expected to be attended by senior naval officials, dignitaries, and representatives from the shipbuilding and defence sectors.





‘Arnala’ is the first of 16 advanced ASW-SWC vessels designed and built under a public-private partnership between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and L&T Shipbuilders.





The project, a key component of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Over 80% of the ship’s content is indigenous, with major systems supplied by leading Indian defence firms such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL. The construction process has also involved more than 55 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering domestic industry and generating significant economic activity.





Measuring 77 metres in length and displacing over 1,490 tonnes, ‘Arnala’ is the largest Indian naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.





The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art underwater sensors and is configured for a range of critical operations, including anti-submarine warfare, subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations. It is also capable of coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft, enhancing the Navy’s ability to secure coastal waters against potential submarine threats.





The ship’s name pays homage to the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, a symbol of resilience and maritime heritage built by the Marathas in 1737. Reflecting this legacy, the ship’s crest features a stylised auger shell, symbolising resilience, vigilance, and dominance in challenging environments. The motto ‘Arnave Shauryam’—meaning ‘Valour in the Ocean’—is inscribed beneath the crest, encapsulating the vessel’s operational ethos and the unwavering courage of its crew.





‘Arnala’ was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, following rigorous oversight by the Directorate of Ship Production and Warship Overseeing Teams in Kolkata and Kattupalli.





The commissioning of this vessel marks the formal induction of the first ASW-SWC class ship, with all 16 vessels expected to be delivered by 2028, further strengthening India’s coastal defence and reaffirming its position as a self-reliant maritime power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region.





With its robust construction, advanced capabilities, and high indigenous content, ‘Arnala’ represents a transformative leap in India’s naval preparedness, embodying both the strategic might and the historical significance of its namesake.





Based On ANI Report







