



Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has articulated a strong belief in India's potential to play a constructive mediating role in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran. This perspective comes in the wake of a recent telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling active diplomatic engagement between the two nations.





Ambassador Azar highlighted India's unique position, given its channels of dialogue with both Israel and Iran, and expressed appreciation for India's sincere and legitimate concerns regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia.





The ambassador's remarks were made against the backdrop of heightened hostilities, with both Israel and Iran having launched strikes against each other. Azar described Israel's recent actions as defensive, undertaken in response to what he characterised as an "existential threat" posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and expanding ballistic missile program.





He asserted that Israel had no alternative but to act decisively to protect itself, claiming that Iranian officials were clandestinely working to develop nuclear weapons with the stated intent of "exterminating" Israel, as repeatedly declared by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.





Azar detailed Israel's rationale for its military operations, stating that they were aimed at removing an imminent threat by targeting Iran's nuclear installations and missile capabilities. He warned of Iran's plans to build a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles—10,000 in the next three years and 20,000 in the next six years—which he said would create a "ring of fire" around Israel and enable attacks from multiple fronts. The ambassador emphasised that Israel remains determined to prevent Iran from enriching uranium, pursuing this goal through diplomatic channels if possible, but not ruling out military action if necessary.





Referencing the diplomatic efforts led by former US President Donald Trump, Azar noted that Israel waited for the expiration of a 60-day negotiation window before taking action, accusing Iran of failing to comply and of deceiving the international community. He made it clear that Israel's operations would continue until the perceived nuclear threat from Iran was fully neutralised.





Addressing the issue of targeted killings of Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, Azar justified these actions as necessary to dismantle what he described as a "criminal plot" to destroy Israel. He expressed hope that the removal of key figures involved in these plans would serve as a deterrent to their successors.





Ambassador Azar's statements underscore Israel's resolve to counter Iran's nuclear and missile programs while also recognising and welcoming India's potential as a mediator in the crisis. The ambassador's comments reflect both the gravity of the current security situation in West Asia and the importance of diplomatic efforts, with India positioned as a credible and influential actor capable of contributing to de-escalation and regional stability.





Based On A NDTV Report







