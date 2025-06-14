



India and France have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership, agreeing to intensify cooperation across key sectors such as defence, security, space, and civilian nuclear energy. This consensus emerged during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to France, where he held extensive discussions with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Marseille.





Both nations underscored the “very high degree of trust” that has characterized their bilateral relationship over the years, with Jaishankar expressing India’s deep appreciation for France’s unequivocal condemnation of the recent cross-border terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, as well as Paris’ steadfast support for India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.





The talks covered a broad spectrum of global and regional issues, including the evolving security situation in the Indian subcontinent, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East, and the strategic dynamics of the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar reiterated India’s consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy, rather than conflict, are essential for resolving differences, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across the Global South. He emphasized that direct negotiations between concerned parties are crucial, and that prolonging conflicts serves no one’s interests.





On the bilateral front, the ministers discussed concrete measures to advance collaboration in defence, civilian nuclear energy, space, counterterrorism, technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation. Both sides also explored new avenues for enhancing people-to-people ties, particularly in education, research, business, and mobility, aiming to add further substance to the partnership. Jaishankar highlighted the upcoming “India-France Year of Innovation” as a significant milestone, poised to inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.





The Indo-Pacific region featured prominently in the discussions, with both countries reaffirming their shared vision of a free, open, and rules-based maritime order. They agreed to strengthen joint efforts to uphold international law and maritime security in the region. Jaishankar also referenced his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the enduring partnership between India and France is grounded in shared values, democratic commitments, strategic autonomy, and a mutual respect for multilateralism and international law.





Further, the dialogue touched on collaborative projects such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and ongoing trilateral mechanisms involving other partners like the UAE and Australia. Jaishankar also acknowledged the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, noting France’s role as a favored destination for Indian students and as a partner in significant cultural initiatives, including the National Museum project in Delhi and the National Maritime Heritage Complex.





In the wake of the recent AI plane crash, Jaishankar expressed his condolences and gratitude for the support extended by the French government, while emphasizing the need to await further authoritative information on the incident. Overall, the visit reinforced the multifaceted nature of the India-France strategic partnership and set the stage for deeper collaboration across traditional and emerging domains, with both nations committed to leveraging their shared values and interests for mutual benefit and global stability.





Agencies







