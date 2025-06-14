



Amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar reached out to India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to discuss ongoing developments following the launch of Israel's Operation Rising Lion against Iran.





This high-level diplomatic engagement underscores the gravity of the situation and India's pivotal role as a regional stakeholder with close ties to both countries.





Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel on June 13, 2025, represents one of the most significant Israeli military campaigns in recent decades. The operation targeted Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure, with coordinated strikes reportedly damaging facilities at Natanz and Esfahan, and possibly affecting air defence systems near Fordow.





The Israeli offensive also resulted in the deaths of key Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, dramatically intensifying the regional crisis. Israeli leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has framed the operation as a necessary pre-emptive measure to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, citing intelligence that Iran is closer than ever to weaponizing its uranium stockpiles.





In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attacks and vowed severe retaliation, raising immediate concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in West Asia. The situation is further complicated by recent censure from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Iran's lack of cooperation with nuclear inspectors, and Iran’s subsequent announcement of plans to expand its enrichment capabilities.





India, maintaining its traditionally balanced diplomatic stance, has expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a briefing from PM Netanyahu and reiterated India's call for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement urging both Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation and to utilize existing diplomatic channels to resolve underlying issues. India emphasized its readiness to extend all possible support for de-escalation and reaffirmed its close and friendly relations with both nations.





Indian embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv have issued urgent advisories for Indian nationals, urging them to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and adhere to local security protocols. Air India has also rerouted flights to avoid Iranian airspace, reflecting the seriousness of the security situation.





EAM Jaishankar has been actively engaging with both Israeli and Iranian counterparts, highlighting India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path forward. The Indian government’s statements and actions reflect its strategic interest in regional stability, the safety of its diaspora, and its role as a potential mediator.





The ongoing Israel-Iran crisis has prompted swift diplomatic and security responses from India, which continues to advocate for restraint, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of disputes in West Asia. The situation remains highly volatile, with the risk of further escalation if diplomatic efforts do not prevail.





Based On ANI Report







