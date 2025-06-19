



Over the past eleven years, India has witnessed a remarkable expansion of its global footprint, marked by a series of bold initiatives that have fused ambition with concrete action.





Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed its international image, emerging as a consensus builder and a reliable partner across multiple domains—diplomacy, public health, climate action, technology, and strategic defence.





A defining highlight of this era was India’s presidency of the G20 from December 2022 to November 2023. India not only brought the concerns of the Global South to the forefront but also achieved the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, despite deep global divisions over issues such as the Ukraine conflict.





This achievement underscored India’s growing stature as a consensus builder and showcased its ability to lead amid global uncertainty. During its G20 presidency, India launched the Global Biofuels Alliance and steered collaborative solutions on inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access, all under the guiding philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future).





India’s proactive approach to global health was exemplified by the Vaccine Maitri initiative, through which it supplied over 301 million vaccine doses to 99 countries and two UN bodies. This humanitarian outreach established India as a compassionate voice from the Global South and a dependable partner for global health.





India’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was further reinforced by the world’s largest vaccination drive and critical relief missions such as the Vande Bharat Mission and evacuations from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, and Israel, reflecting a “nation first” policy rooted in humanitarian values.





On the climate and energy front, India has championed international coalitions such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance, positioning itself at the forefront of the global energy transition. The country’s commitment to sustainable development is further reflected in landmark achievements like the world’s first fully solar-powered airport in Kochi and its status as the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones and PPE kits.





In the realm of technology and emerging domains, India’s co-chairing of the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2024 signaled its intent to shape global standards for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence. India’s growing influence in AI governance is anchored in its insistence on aligning technological progress with democratic values and inclusivity.





Strategically, India has expanded its diplomatic presence by opening 39 new embassies and consulates between 2014 and 2024, bringing the total to 219. Its active engagement in multilateral forums such as BRICS, QUAD, and the G20, as well as the conclusion of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) agreement, further illustrate its commitment to building global coalitions that advance both national and global interests.





Throughout these years, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has been characterised by a blend of responsibility and inclusivity, ensuring that India’s voice not only safeguards its sovereignty but also contributes meaningfully to shaping a new global order.





By placing national interest within a wider humanitarian and developmental framework, India has redefined its global narrative—one that is ambitious, action-oriented, and rooted in the ethos of unity and consensus.





Based On ANI Report







