



Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, addressing the media on June 4, 2025, stated that the likelihood of a renewed armed conflict between Pakistan and India is "remote."





He emphasised that while Pakistan is prepared for dialogue with India, it is not desperate for talks, reiterating Islamabad's preference for a comprehensive dialogue that covers not only terrorism but also other contentious issues, such as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).





Dar’s remarks were made in the context of a press conference where he detailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent diplomatic visits to Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. These visits were aimed at expressing gratitude for the support extended by these nations during the recent escalation with India, which followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.





Responding to questions about the possibility of renewed hostilities, Dar acknowledged that while he could not predict the future, the current situation on the ground suggests that the chances of another conflict are slim.





He highlighted that the ceasefire is being maintained and that both sides have implemented troop withdrawals in "letter and spirit," reducing the immediate risk of war. Nevertheless, he warned that Pakistan would deliver a "befitting reply" if India were to initiate armed conflict.





On the diplomatic front, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for dialogue, clarifying that the country is not seeking talks out of desperation. He stressed the need for a composite dialogue that addresses all major issues, including terrorism and the Indus Waters Treaty. Dar also asserted that the IWT, signed in 1960 to resolve water-sharing disputes, cannot be suspended, countering India's announcement of placing the treaty in abeyance as part of its response to the Pahalgam attack.





Dar renewed Pakistan’s call for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which was a key trigger for the recent escalation. He claimed that Pakistan's measured military response and diplomatic outreach have been recognised internationally. The Foreign Minister specifically appreciated the roles played by the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Iran, and other countries in de-escalating the situation and promoting peace.





Looking ahead, Dar announced that Prime Minister Sharif would soon visit Saudi Arabia to personally thank its leadership for their constructive role during the hostilities. He also highlighted the importance of Sharif's recent tour of Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan in consolidating international support for Pakistan’s position during the conflict.





Dar praised the diplomatic efforts led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, noting that these initiatives have garnered international acclaim for their clarity and effectiveness.





The recent escalation followed the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated with attempted attacks on Indian military bases, which were met with strong Indian responses resulting in significant damage to Pakistani military assets. On May 10, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both countries had agreed to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea.





In the aftermath, both India and Pakistan launched diplomatic campaigns to present their respective narratives to the international community. India dispatched multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals, while Pakistan announced plans to send expert teams abroad to explain its perspective on the four-day conflict and the broader issues at stake.





This period of tension underscores the fragile nature of India-Pakistan relations, but the current diplomatic momentum and adherence to ceasefire agreements suggest that the risk of immediate conflict remains low.





Based On A PTI Report







