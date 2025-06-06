



In a dramatic turn of events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney to attend the upcoming G7 Summit scheduled later this month in Kananaskis, Canada.





In a recent post on X, PM Modi congratulated Carney on his election victory and expressed gratitude for the invitation, highlighting the vibrant democratic values and deep people-to-people ties that bind India and Canada.





Modi conveyed optimism about the forthcoming meeting, emphasising that both nations will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.





This invitation marks a positive development in India-Canada relations, especially following the change in Canadian leadership. Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau after the latter resigned early this year, has shown a clear commitment to improving bilateral ties.





Unlike Trudeau, whose tenure saw strained relations due to allegations related to the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, Carney has publicly advocated for stronger ties with India and extended condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a fresh approach to cooperation.





The G7 Summit, an annual meeting of seven of the world’s advanced economies—France, the US, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the UK—along with the European Union, serves as a platform to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.





PM Modi’s participation in the summit is expected to further enhance India’s engagement with these major economies, including Canada, reinforcing shared democratic values and strategic partnerships.



