



Weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, 2025.





At the inauguration event in Katra, PM Modi waved the Tiranga, the national flag of India, atop the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge, a moment widely regarded as symbolic and powerful in the wake of the terror attack.





The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, was described by PM Modi as an assault on "Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat"—humanity and the unique spirit of Kashmir. He stated that the attack was orchestrated by Pakistan with the intent to incite riots in India and disrupt the livelihoods of Kashmir's hardworking people by targeting tourists.





Modi praised the resilience of Jammu and Kashmir's youth, highlighting their determination to confront terrorism, which he said had previously destroyed schools, hospitals, and generations in the Valley.





The Chenab Railway Bridge, completed at a cost of ₹1,486 crore over more than eight years, stands 359 meters above the riverbed and is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This engineering marvel connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India by rail for the first time in history, significantly improving connectivity.





Alongside the bridge inauguration, PM Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, reducing travel time between Katra and Srinagar from 6-7 hours by road to about 3 hours by rail, providing a fast and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.





The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge and the new train services marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure development and sends a strong message of progress and resilience following the terror attack, reinforcing the government's commitment to the region's growth and security.





Based On HT Report







