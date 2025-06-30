

India is undertaking a significant strategic initiative to develop a conventional, non-nuclear variant of its Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking a transformative shift in its missile doctrine and tactical capabilities.

This new project, spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aims to equip the Agni-V platform with a massive 7.5-ton conventional warhead, a move that dramatically enhances India’s ability to deliver high-impact, precision strikes against a range of strategic targets.





The adaptation of the Agni-V for conventional warfare reflects India’s growing emphasis on credible, high-impact conventional deterrence and rapid response options in the face of evolving regional security challenges. By opting for a heavy conventional payload, India is prioritising the ability to strike critical targets within its immediate and extended neighbourhood, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, without crossing the nuclear threshold.





Key Technical And Strategic Features: Payload And Range Trade-Off





The conventional variant’s 7.5-tonne warhead represents a fivefold increase over the nuclear version’s payload, necessitating a reduction in operational range. While the nuclear-capable Agni-V can target locations beyond 5,000 kilometres, the conventional version will have an estimated range of 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres. This deliberate trade-off enables the delivery of a devastating conventional strike to high-value targets within India’s strategic sphere, including parts of China, Pakistan, the Indian Ocean region, and Southeast Asia.





Retained Core Technologies





The missile will maintain the Agni-V’s core technological strengths, including its three-stage, solid-fuel propulsion, advanced navigation and guidance systems, and canister-launch capability. These features ensure high accuracy and operational flexibility, even with the substantially heavier warhead.





Strategic Impact





The diversification of the Agni-V platform into conventional roles provides India with a powerful tool for rapid, decisive strikes against surface and deeply buried enemy assets. This is particularly relevant against adversaries who rely on hardened or subterranean infrastructure to protect their most valuable military and command assets.





Specialised Warhead Configurations





To address diverse mission profiles, DRDO is developing two distinct warhead types for the conventional Agni-V:





Airburst Warhead





Designed to detonate above the target area, the airburst warhead creates a massive shock wave and disperses lethal fragments over a wide radius. This configuration is highly effective against large, exposed targets such as military convoys, airfields, logistics hubs, and surface infrastructure, maximizing damage over a broad area.





Bunker Buster Warhead





Engineered for deep penetration, this variant is capable of piercing and destroying heavily fortified or underground structures buried 80 to 100 meters deep. Upon impact, the warhead penetrates the surface before detonating, ensuring the destruction of hardened command posts or concealed weapon storage sites—a critical capability in modern warfare where vital assets are often protected underground.





India’s pursuit of a conventional Agni-V variant is driven by the need to enhance its conventional deterrence posture and provide credible, non-nuclear options for high-stakes conflict scenarios. The development is seen as a proactive response to regional adversaries’ increasing reliance on fortified and subterranean military infrastructure, and it complements India’s existing nuclear deterrent by offering a flexible, scalable response to conventional threats.





By leveraging the proven Agni-V platform for non-nuclear missions, India is significantly expanding its strategic toolkit, enabling rapid, high-impact strikes that can neutralize critical enemy assets without escalating to nuclear conflict. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to maintaining strategic dominance and operational versatility in an increasingly complex security environment.





India’s DRDO is in the early stages of developing a conventional Agni-V ICBM variant with a 7.5-tonne warhead, featuring both airburst and bunker buster configurations. This move represents a major enhancement of India’s tactical and strategic strike capabilities, providing a credible, high-impact conventional deterrent tailored to address modern security challenges and regional threats.





