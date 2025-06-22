



The integration of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle’s Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM) is progressing rapidly, marking a significant milestone for the mission.





The OAM is a critical subsystem designed to facilitate the precise deployment of multiple satellites into their intended orbits, thereby enhancing the mission’s flexibility and utility. Recent updates indicate that all major components of the OAM have successfully passed their qualification tests.





This includes the Raman-2 engine, which serves as the primary propulsion unit for orbital manoeuvres; the Raman-mini thruster, which provides fine-tuned adjustments and attitude control; and the cold gas thrusters, which offer additional manoeuvrability and stability during complex deployment sequences.





Additionally, the avionics suite—responsible for guidance, navigation, control, and communication—has also been fully qualified, ensuring robust and reliable operation under the demanding conditions of spaceflight.





With these critical systems validated, the engineering and integration teams are now focused on the assembly and integration of the OAM with the rest of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle.





This phase involves meticulous alignment, electrical and mechanical interfacing, and comprehensive system-level testing to ensure seamless operation during the mission. The integration process is being conducted with stringent quality controls and adherence to rigorous timelines, reflecting the team’s commitment to mission success.





The culmination of these efforts will be a full stage firing test, which will serve as the final validation of the OAM’s performance and readiness for flight.





This test will simulate the actual operational environment, allowing engineers to assess the integrated system’s response and make any necessary adjustments before launch.





The successful integration and testing of the OAM will not only demonstrate the technical prowess of the Vikram-1 program but also position it as a competitive player in the global small satellite launch market by enabling complex, multi-satellite missions with high precision and reliability.





