In a pointed tweet, Khurshid expressed distress that “when on a mission against terrorism to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances,” and asked, “Is it so difficult to be patriotic?” This rhetorical question, widely interpreted as a subtle jab at the Congress leadership and its recent internal squabbles, has drawn significant attention amid ongoing political discord.





When on mission against terrorism, to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic? — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) June 2, 2025





Khurshid’s comments come at a time when the Congress party is grappling with visible divisions. Notably, fellow party member Udit Raj recently criticised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for remarks perceived as supportive of the government, even labelling Tharoor a “super spokesperson of the BJP.”





Senior leader Jairam Ramesh amplified these criticisms, further exposing the party’s internal fractures. The Congress has also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s selection process for the all-party delegation, alleging that some of their leaders were overlooked, which has added to the sense of disquiet within the party ranks.





The backdrop to Khurshid’s remarks includes the delegation’s mission following recent security crises, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, aimed at countering terrorism and projecting India’s resolve on the global stage. The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and comprising members from various parties, including the BJP, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and Congress, is currently visiting countries such as Indonesia to highlight India’s stance against terrorism. Khurshid’s willingness to work alongside BJP members has drawn questions from some quarters, to which he responded by emphasising the need for a unified national voice, regardless of party affiliation.





During the delegation’s engagements, Khurshid publicly praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a move that has been a point of contention for the Congress, which initially opposed the decision and later adopted a more nuanced position. Khurshid argued that Article 370 had fostered the impression that Kashmir was separate from India, and that its removal has led to greater political participation and prosperity in the region.





He expressed concern that any attempt to reverse this progress would be a setback for Kashmir and the country as a whole. His endorsement of the government’s Kashmir policy has caused discomfort within the Congress, especially following similar controversies involving Shashi Tharoor, who was previously criticised for remarks seen as favourable to the government.





Khurshid’s stance has not only unsettled the Congress but also provided ammunition for the BJP, which has used his comments to criticise the main opposition party and its leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has accused the Congress of inconsistency and of prioritising internal politics over national interest, a narrative that Khurshid’s remarks have inadvertently bolstered.





Salman Khurshid’s recent interventions have highlighted the ongoing struggle within the Congress party to present a united front on critical national issues. His call for patriotism above party politics, and his willingness to endorse policies that diverge from the official party line, underscore the challenges faced by opposition parties in balancing internal dissent with the imperative of national unity, especially in the context of India’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and assert its position on the global stage.





