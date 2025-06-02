

During Operation Sindoor in early 2025, Turkey’s highly publicised Bayraktar-TB2 drones—operated by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)—suffered a catastrophic failure against Indian defences.





According to multiple defence sources and official briefings, Pakistan deployed hundreds of Turkish-made drones, including the Bayraktar-TB2 and YIHA models, in an effort to overwhelm Indian air defences and support broader military operations along the northern and western borders.





The drones were intended to provide cover for manned aircraft and artillery strikes, conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, and test the robustness of India’s air defence systems.





However, the outcome was a decisive defeat for Turkish drone technology. India’s indigenous Akashteer air defence system, developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and integrated with the Indian Army and Air Force radars, demonstrated exceptional effectiveness. The Akashteer system automated threat detection, tracked incoming drones in real time, and assigned appropriate countermeasures with remarkable precision.





Indian forces intercepted and neutralised every single Turkish-origin drone launched by Pakistan, with no drone managing to reach its intended target or inflict meaningful damage. Forensic investigations of drone wreckage confirmed that the majority of the downed aircraft were of Turkish origin, including the Bayraktar-TB2 and Asisguard Songar drones.





The failure of the Bayraktar-TB2 in Operation Sindoor represents a significant reputational blow to Turkey’s defence industry. Previously celebrated for its role in conflicts such as Libya and Ukraine, the TB2’s inability to penetrate Indian airspace has raised serious doubts about its effectiveness against modern, layered air defence networks.





Indian defence officials noted that the drones’ predictable flight patterns, limited payloads, and susceptibility to electronic countermeasures made them easy targets for India’s integrated defence systems. The Akashteer’s performance was likened to that of Israel’s Iron Dome, but with a focus on low-flying drones and loitering munitions.





Analysts and military experts have pointed out that the failure underscores the limitations of Turkish drones in highly contested and technologically advanced battlefields. The incident has prompted global observers to reassess the battlefield credibility of Turkish drones, especially in regions with robust electronic warfare and air defence capabilities.





For Turkey, this setback not only impacts its defence export ambitions but also challenges the narrative of self-sufficiency and regional influence that President Erdogan has sought to promote. Meanwhile, India’s successful defence against the drone swarm highlights its emergence as a leader in counter-drone warfare and sets a benchmark for other nations facing similar threats.





Operation Sindoor exposed critical vulnerabilities in Turkish drone technology and demonstrated the effectiveness of India’s indigenous air defence systems, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of modern aerial warfare.





IDN







