



BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to the United Kingdom, delivered a strong message urging the international community to unite against terrorism, specifically calling for accountability from Pakistan for its continued support of terror activities.





Prasad’s remarks, made during a media interaction in London, highlighted the global threat posed by terrorism and the necessity for a collective response, emphasising that no country is immune to this menace and that complacency today could mean vulnerability tomorrow.





Prasad underscored that terrorism is fundamentally opposed to democracy, civilized existence, and human rights. He questioned the lack of accountability in international funding, particularly pointing out that Pakistan has taken loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 25 times, raising concerns about whether such funds are being diverted to finance terrorism rather than development or poverty alleviation.





He insisted that while India harbours no ill will towards the people of Pakistan, it is imperative for sovereign nations like India to protect their citizens from terror attacks.





Drawing a comparison between India and Pakistan since their respective inceptions in 1947, Prasad noted India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy and a leader in digital innovation, while Pakistan remains under the control of unelected military generals, with terrorism entrenched as an instrument of state policy.





He cited the repeated failure of peace initiatives by successive Indian governments—ranging from the Indus Water Treaty to high-level visits and diplomatic overtures—due to recurring terror attacks originating from Pakistani soil, including the infamous assaults on the Indian Parliament, Mumbai, and most recently, Pahalgam.





Prasad detailed India’s calibrated military response following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





He clarified that these strikes were precise, conducted at night to avoid civilian casualties, and communicated to Pakistan immediately after execution to prevent escalation. When Pakistan retaliated with missile attacks, India’s air defences successfully neutralized the threat and subsequently targeted Pakistani air force facilities, reportedly disabling multiple airbases and paralyzing their operational capabilities.





The Indian delegation’s visit to the UK was part of a broader diplomatic outreach to build consensus and international support against terrorism. During meetings with UK parliamentarians, including the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India, British MPs expressed solidarity with India, questioned Pakistan’s misuse of international aid, and supported India’s right to defend itself. UK MP Bob Blackman, for instance, raised concerns about aid intended for development being diverted to purchase Chinese weapons for use in terrorism against India, advocating instead for its use in health and social welfare.





Prasad also clarified India’s position regarding the Indus Water Treaty, stating that while the treaty—originally signed in a spirit of goodwill—remains in abeyance, this is a measured response to ongoing hostilities and not a permanent abrogation.





He emphasised that Operation Sindoor is currently paused, not ended, contingent upon Pakistan’s behavior. The operation and diplomatic efforts are intended not as escalatory moves but as proportionate, necessary actions to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and to send a clear message that terrorism will incur tangible costs for its sponsors.





In summary, Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statements in the UK reflect India’s evolving doctrine of offensive defence, its resolve to hold state sponsors of terrorism accountable, and its commitment to building international consensus for a unified fight against global terrorism. The delegation’s outreach has garnered significant support from the UK, reinforcing bilateral cooperation in security and counter-terrorism and sending a strong signal to the international community about the urgent need to address terrorism with seriousness and unity.





