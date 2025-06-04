India’s recent economic milestones and ambitious future targets were highlighted by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the country’s Ambassador to the United States, in a series of high-level engagements and public remarks. India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with its GDP reaching $4.1 trillion.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a near-term goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy, but the long-term vision is even more ambitious: India aims to grow its economy to between $28 trillion and $35 trillion by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of its independence.





Kwatra emphasised that while headline growth figures are impressive, sustained investor confidence will depend on systemic stability—both in the economy and in its growth trajectory. He noted that for capital inflows to continue at scale, investors must see not only opportunity but also a stable and predictable environment. “Minimum risk, maximum opportunity, system stability, GDP growth going forward at least for the next three decades,” Kwatra said, underlining the government’s commitment to long-term reforms and stability.





This economic vision aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic and economic ties with the United States. During Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Washington, DC in late May 2025, Indian and US officials held wide-ranging discussions across multiple departments—including State, Defense, Treasury, and Commerce—focused on deepening cooperation in technology, defense, trade, and financial sectors.





Key pillars identified for the 21st-century India-US partnership include technology, trade, and talent, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to robust defence collaboration, co-production initiatives, and joint military exercises.





Economic and financial dialogues are also intensifying, with both countries working to streamline trade regulations, enhance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, and promote mutual participation in global financial institutions. The bilateral agenda now includes agreements on small and medium enterprise (SME) cooperation, critical mineral supply chains, and clean energy partnerships, reflecting a comprehensive approach to economic modernisation and sustainability.





India’s recent overtaking of Japan in GDP rankings is seen not just as a statistical achievement but as a signal of its growing global economic stature. The government’s focus is now on leveraging this momentum to attract more foreign direct investment, foster innovation, and create a business environment that is both dynamic and resilient.





India’s economic strategy, as articulated by Ambassador Kwatra, is twofold: to achieve transformative growth that will position the country as a $30 trillion economy by 2047, and to ensure that this growth is underpinned by systemic stability and investor confidence. This vision is being actively pursued through strengthened international partnerships, particularly with the United States, and through a broad-based reform agenda aimed at making India a premier global investment destination.





Based On ANI Report







