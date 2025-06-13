Prime Minister Modi with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni





Italy’s Chamber of Deputies has unanimously approved a landmark military cooperation pact with India, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral defence ties between the two nations. The agreement, signed in Rome on October 9, 2023, now awaits approval from the Italian Senate. It is anchored in the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which was formalized during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, and is designed to foster robust collaboration in training, technology, and the defence industry.





This pact is strategically significant, reinforcing the partnership between Rome and New Delhi within the Indo-Mediterranean context—a region that increasingly serves as a bridge between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific theatres. The agreement aims not only to enhance bilateral military cooperation but also to contribute to multi-level security architectures, thereby strengthening the global positioning of Italy’s defence industry.





Key features of the agreement include:





Annual strategic meetings to set priorities, monitor progress, and adapt cooperation to evolving global scenarios.

motion of industrial cooperation between defence companies, with joint initiatives in production, research, and technological exchange.

Facilitation of dialogue between governments and industry stakeholders to create a business-friendly environment for bilateral defence trade.





A central component is the establishment of a joint working group, which will serve as the operational engine of the agreement. This group will identify priority areas such as cyber defence, space security, and naval technologies, paving the way for structured industrial partnerships with both commercial and geopolitical impact.





The agreement is supported by a technical memorandum of understanding signed in April 2025 during the 11th Italy–India Bilateral Committee meeting in Rome, attended by senior defence officials from both countries. Since the start of 2025, Italy and India have also organized two business forums focused on defence and aerospace cooperation, further underlining the momentum behind this partnership.





The broader context includes Italy’s and India’s shared interests in regional stability and security, particularly as they work together on projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The pact aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative and Italy’s ambitions in the Indo-Mediterranean, with both sides exploring joint development of advanced weapons systems and greater interoperability between their armed forces.





The defence pact between Italy and India represents a comprehensive, forward-looking framework that will drive strategic, industrial, and technological collaboration, reinforce regional security, and position both countries as key players in the evolving Indo-Mediterranean and global security landscape.





