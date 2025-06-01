



A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Brasilia, Brazil, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, and was warmly received by the Indian Embassy officials, including Charge d’Affaires Sandeep Kumar Kujur.





The delegation, which had previously visited Colombia, Panama, and Guyana, is part of India’s robust diplomatic outreach aimed at fostering international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism.





The nine-member delegation comprises lawmakers from across the political spectrum, reflecting India’s inclusive democratic ethos. Notable members include Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. During their two-day visit, the delegation is scheduled to engage with top Brazilian dignitaries such as Ambassador Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President; Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs; Senator Nelson Trad, head of the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate; and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros, President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense.





These meetings are designed to brief Brazilian counterparts on recent developments in India, especially following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation is tasked with conveying India’s strong national consensus and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms, reaffirming the country’s policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.





The visit is part of a broader initiative by India, which has dispatched seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to build international solidarity against it.





Despite facing criticism at home—including from within the Congress party—regarding the handling of Operation Sindoor and the broader anti-terror campaign, Shashi Tharoor emphasised the importance of staying focused on the mission abroad. He noted that in a thriving democracy, criticism is inevitable, but the delegation’s current priority is to effectively communicate India’s anti-terrorism stance and to build international partnerships. The delegation’s engagements in Brazil are seen as a significant step in strengthening diplomatic efforts and presenting a unified Indian position on terrorism to the global community.





The delegation’s visit to Brazil underscores India’s commitment to international cooperation in countering terrorism and highlights the country’s proactive approach in galvanizing global support for its security concerns. After concluding their engagements in Brazil, the delegation is set to proceed to the United States, continuing its mission to articulate India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and to foster stronger international partnerships.



