



A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, recently engaged in a significant diplomatic outreach with the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) in Washington, D.C., following the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region and as part of India’s broader Operation Sindoor initiative.





The delegation, which included representatives from multiple Indian political parties and states, met with key U.S. lawmakers such as HFAC Chairman Brian Mast, Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove, and Congressman Bill Huizenga. The meetings resulted in a strong bipartisan condemnation of the attacks and unequivocal support for India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.





Chairman Brian Mast emphasised the bipartisan consensus in the U.S. Congress on supporting India, stating, “When you are attacked, you have no choice but to respond.





The world does not allow anything else, and those responses needed to take place.” He underscored the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations, predicting further growth and expansion in bilateral ties. Congressman Bill Huizenga echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for cooperative efforts to root out terrorism and prevent such acts from threatening any country.





Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove condemned the Pahalgam attacks, expressed gratitude for the ceasefire, and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen U.S.-India relations in areas such as visa access, technology, and cultural engagement. She also noted the significance of building ties with India’s tech industry and Bollywood.





Congressman Gregory Meeks, as Ranking Member, drew attention to the shared democratic values of the two countries, labelling the U.S. and India as “the oldest and the largest democracies in the world.” He reiterated America’s support for India’s right to self-defence and called for collective global action against terrorism, referencing India’s positive role in international forums like the QUAD and in addressing issues like Ukraine and Russia.





Shashi Tharoor, leading the Indian delegation, expressed gratitude for the “strong and unconditional” support received from U.S. lawmakers, noting the complete unanimity in condemning the attacks and defending India’s right to respond.





Tharoor also highlighted broader discussions on trade, economy, student exchanges, and visa issues, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the U.S.-India partnership. He emphasised the delegation’s intent to ensure the relationship becomes “stronger, more effective, and covering more aspects of life and geopolitics”.





The visit to Washington was part of a larger international effort by the Indian delegation, which included stops in Brazil and Europe, aimed at consolidating global support against terrorism and advancing India’s strategic interests post-Operation Sindoor. The delegation also engaged with Indian diaspora members and U.S. think tanks, further strengthening community and policy ties.





The U.S. lawmakers’ response to India’s diplomatic outreach was marked by robust bipartisan backing, a shared commitment to counterterrorism, and a reaffirmation of the deepening strategic partnership between the two democracies.





The consensus was clear: attacks like those in Pahalgam demand a resolute response, and the U.S. stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism and in pursuit of broader bilateral cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







