



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, 2025, with a major highlight being his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 5 to 8. This visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening cooperation among Global South nations and advancing inclusive and sustainable global governance.





Ghana (July 2-3): Modi’s first bilateral visit to Ghana in over three decades will focus on deepening economic, energy, defence, and development cooperation, as well as enhancing India’s engagement with ECOWAS and the African Union.





Trinidad And Tobago (July 3-4): The first Indian prime ministerial visit since 1999, where Modi will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, address the Parliament, and work to strengthen historical and cultural ties.





Argentina (July 4-5): Modi will hold talks with President Javier Milei to expand cooperation in defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties, reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.





Namibia (July 9): Modi’s first visit to Namibia will include bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address to the Namibian Parliament, reaffirming India’s deep-rooted historical ties with the country.





BRICS Summit In Brazil (July 5-8)





Summit Theme: The 17th BRICS Summit, hosted by Brazil, is themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” reflecting the bloc’s focus on championing the interests of emerging economies and enhancing its global influence.





Summit Agenda: Modi Will Participate In Discussions On:





Reforming global governance structures Promoting peace and security Strengthening multilateralism Responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence Advancing climate action and preparations for COP 30 (to be hosted by Brazil in November) Improving global health and tackling neglected diseases Economic and financial collaboration, including the promotion of local currencies and alternative payment systems





BRICS Expansion: The summit will bring together leaders from the expanded BRICS bloc, which now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Saudi Arabia invited to join, signalling the group’s growing relevance.





Deliverables And Outcomes: Key expected outcomes include:





A leaders’ declaration Statements on global governance and artificial intelligence A framework declaration on climate finance Commitments to BRICS participation in disease elimination Four supporting reports to be submitted to leaders





India’s Role: India is set to assume the BRICS Chairmanship in 2026, positioning itself to further shape the bloc’s agenda and institutional development.





Bilateral Meetings In Brazil





During his stay, Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília. Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of sectors, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people exchanges. Bilateral agreements on renewable energy, agricultural research, and security cooperation are anticipated.





This multi-nation tour, and especially the BRICS Summit, highlights India’s proactive diplomacy to strengthen its ties across the Global South, promote a multipolar world order, and address pressing global challenges through collective action. The focus on inclusive governance, sustainable development, and technological and financial cooperation is expected to further elevate India’s leadership profile on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







