



The United States has officially invited Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to attend the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Army in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. This high-profile event, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which India attributes to Pakistan-backed elements.





US Motivations And Strategic Calculations





While the invitation may appear ceremonial, it carries significant strategic weight. Washington is leveraging Munir's visit to engage Pakistan on multiple fronts:





Counterterrorism Cooperation: The US aims to discuss Pakistan's role in counterterrorism efforts, especially in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and is expected to press Islamabad to act against terrorist groups operating against India.





China-Pakistan Relations: The US is concerned about Pakistan's deepening ties with China, particularly regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The visit serves as an opportunity for Washington to recalibrate its regional strategy in light of these developments.





Military Diplomacy: The US maintains that its relationships with India and Pakistan are not mutually exclusive, with senior officials emphasizing the need for strong ties with both countries.





General Munir is also expected to hold meetings with senior officials from the US State Department, Pentagon, and possibly CENTCOM, reflecting the broader scope of the engagement beyond the parade itself.





Indian Concerns And Perceived US Stance





India has consistently expressed concerns about Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism and has called on the international community, including the US, to take these concerns seriously. The timing of Munir's invitation—so soon after the Pahalgam attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor—has raised questions in New Delhi about Washington's commitment to counterterrorism and its sensitivity to Indian security interests.





Despite these concerns, US officials have recently praised Pakistan's counterterrorism cooperation, with CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla calling Pakistan "a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world". This public endorsement, coupled with the invitation, may be perceived in India as the US downplaying or ignoring New Delhi's apprehensions about Pakistan's terror links.





How Should New Delhi Respond?





Given the complex geopolitical dynamics, India’s response should be measured and strategic:





Diplomatic Engagement: India should continue to engage with US counterparts at the highest levels, reiterating its concerns about Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism and seeking assurances that these issues remain central to US-Pakistan discussions.





Public Diplomacy: New Delhi can leverage international forums and media to highlight the impact of cross-border terrorism and advocate for a unified global stance against state-sponsored terror.





Regional Partnerships: India should strengthen its security and intelligence-sharing arrangements with like-minded countries to counterbalance any perceived tilt in US-Pakistan relations.





Strategic Communication: India must communicate its red lines clearly to both Washington and Islamabad, emphasizing that any engagement with Pakistan must be contingent on verifiable action against terrorist groups targeting India.





Conclusion





The US invitation to Asim Munir underscores Washington’s desire to maintain leverage and flexibility in South Asian geopolitics, particularly amid growing Chinese influence in the region.





While the move is not necessarily an endorsement of Pakistan’s policies, it does reflect a pragmatic approach to balancing relationships with both India and Pakistan. New Delhi, while justifiably concerned, should respond with a combination of robust diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and clear communication of its security imperatives.





