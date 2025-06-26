



Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has etched his name in the annals of Indian and global space history by becoming the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS). The momentous event unfolded on Thursday, June 26, 2025, as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission—a landmark international collaboration involving NASA, ISRO, the European Space Agency (ESA), and SpaceX.





The Ax-4 mission, a commercial venture managed by Houston-based Axiom Space, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 pm IST on June 25, 2025. The crew, comprising Shukla as pilot, Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, soared into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, aptly named "Grace". After a flawless 28-hour journey, the spacecraft docked autonomously with the ISS at 4:01 pm IST on June 26, connecting to the Harmony module’s space-facing port.





Live visuals captured the historic moment as Shukla and his international crewmates floated through the vestibule into the ISS, greeted warmly by the seven resident astronauts of Expedition 73. The crew exchanged hugs and lined up for a commemorative photograph, symbolizing the unity and shared purpose of this multinational mission. The hatch opening, which followed a series of critical checks to ensure a secure seal, marked the official start of their two-week stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.





Shukla, affectionately known as 'Shux' by his team, played a pivotal role as mission pilot, overseeing the spacecraft’s trajectory and orbital manoeuvres during the complex docking sequence. His entry into the ISS comes 41 years after Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space, but Shukla is the first to set foot on the ISS, reflecting India’s growing stature in global space exploration.





Over the next 14 days, the Ax-4 crew will conduct around 60 scientific experiments, with seven proposed by India. These include studies on microalgae and the resilience of microscopic organisms known as 'water bears' (tardigrades), aiming to advance knowledge in biomanufacturing, bio-astronautics, and sustainable life-support systems for future deep-space missions.





Notably, ISRO has invested approximately 5 billion rupees to secure Shukla’s seat and training, underscoring the mission’s strategic importance for India’s ambitions to launch its own crewed missions and establish a national space station in the coming decades.





Reflecting on his journey, Shukla described the launch as "magical," expressing gratitude to the global teams who made the mission possible and dedicating the achievement to collective human effort. His presence on the ISS is not only a scientific milestone but also a symbol of India’s emergence as a key player in international space collaboration and innovation.





The Ax-4 mission stands as a testament to the new era of commercial and international human spaceflight, demonstrating that space exploration is now a shared global Endeavor, transcending borders and inspiring millions worldwide.





Based On A NDTV Report





