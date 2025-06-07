

In response to a sharp escalation in Chinese drone activity near its borders and strategic facilities, Taiwan has formally expressed interest in acquiring India’s advanced D4 anti-drone system, a move that could significantly reshape regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, reported news portal MoneyControl.

Developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the D4 system has gained international recognition for its effectiveness, particularly after neutralizing Turkish-origin drones and loitering munitions during the India-Pakistan conflict, most notably in Operation Sindoor.





The D4 system stands out for its dual-layered approach, employing both “soft kill” methods—such as electronic jamming and GPS spoofing—and “hard kill” options, including laser-based directed energy weapons, to counter a wide variety of drone threats.





Its modular design allows for rapid deployment and adaptability across urban and remote environments, making it well-suited to Taiwan’s evolving defence needs. The system’s proven capability to jam and destroy sophisticated drone swarms, including Turkish-supplied Bayraktar-TB2s, has elevated its reputation as a reliable and battle-tested solution.





Taiwan’s request comes amid growing concerns over China’s aggressive drone tactics, particularly the deployment of swarm technologies like the Jiu Tian system, which is designed to overwhelm enemy air defences with mass coordination. Taiwanese defence officials have reported a surge in Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) incursions, underscoring the urgency to bolster national security with robust counter-drone measures.





A successful acquisition of the D4 system would not only strengthen Taiwan’s air defence network but also mark a significant step in deepening defence cooperation between India and Taiwan—an area typically approached with caution due to geopolitical sensitivities involving China.





This potential deal could pave the way for further collaboration, including joint development of advanced counter-drone technologies, and position India as a key exporter of sophisticated defence systems in the Indo-Pacific region.





Technical teams from both nations are expected to initiate discussions on system customization, integration, and export logistics in the coming weeks. While the Indian Ministry of Defence has yet to make an official statement, sources indicate that preliminary talks are already underway. As regional tensions continue to mount, Taiwan’s pursuit of the D4 system reflects a broader trend of nations prioritizing advanced anti-drone capabilities to counter evolving threats in modern warfare.





This development underscores the strategic importance of technology-driven defence partnerships and signals a potential shift in India’s approach to arms exports, particularly in the context of balancing China’s growing military influence in the region.





Based On MoneyControl Report







