



The Taiwan government has publicly expressed its deep gratitude to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard for their swift and effective rescue operation following a major fire aboard the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 off the Kerala coast.





In a statement posted on X, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India conveyed thanks for the prompt action that led to the rescue of 18 out of 22 crew members, and extended wishes for the safe return of the four missing crew and a speedy recovery for the injured.





The incident occurred on June 9, when an explosion in one of the containers sparked a significant fire while the vessel was en route from Colombo to Nhava Sheva, near Mumbai. The explosion forced the crew to abandon ship, after which the Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a coordinated search and rescue operation. INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were deployed immediately after the distress signal was received, and the rescued crew members were provided with first aid and transported to New Mangalore for further medical care.





The 22-member crew comprised eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals. Among the four missing crew members are two Taiwanese, one from Myanmar, and one from Indonesia.





The Indian Coast Guard continues to battle the blaze, which as of 5:00 PM on June 10 had been partially contained, though thick smoke persisted. The vessel remains adrift, and authorities are monitoring for potential oil spills and debris hazards along the Kerala coastline.





In addition to Taiwan, China also expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for their professional and timely response, noting that of the 22 crew members, 14 were Chinese nationals, including six from Taiwan. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore similarly acknowledged India's rapid intervention and ongoing support for the search and rescue efforts.





The incident has highlighted the professionalism and readiness of Indian maritime forces in responding to emergencies in the region, earning international appreciation from affected nations and reinforcing India's role in regional maritime safety and humanitarian operations.





Based On ANI Report







