



In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing counter-Naxal operations, security forces engaged in an intense encounter with Naxal insurgents on June 11, 2025, in the forested region under the Kukanar Police Station jurisdiction of Sukma district.





During the operation, security personnel neutralized two Naxal militants and recovered automatic weapons from the encounter site, according to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. The operation, which remains ongoing as of the latest reports, underscores the persistent threat posed by Naxal insurgents in the region and the continued efforts of security forces to maintain law and order.





The incident comes in the wake of a tragic event earlier in the district, where Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje lost his life due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty near Dondra along the Konta-Errabora road, part of routine efforts to pre-empt Naxalite incidents, when the IED detonated.





He sustained severe injuries in the explosion and later succumbed to them. This loss highlights the dangers faced by security personnel in the region and the sophisticated tactics employed by Naxal insurgents to target law enforcement officials.





The simultaneous occurrence of the ongoing encounter and the recent loss of a senior police officer underscores the volatile security environment in Sukma and the broader Bastar region. Security forces remain on high alert, conducting patrols and operations to dismantle Naxal networks and prevent further violence. The recovery of automatic weapons during the encounter indicates that the insurgents are well-armed, necessitating continued vigilance and robust counter-insurgency strategies by the authorities.





These developments reflect the broader context of Indian security operations against Naxalite insurgency, with a particular focus on regions like Chhattisgarh, where the state and central forces work in coordination to address the persistent threat posed by left-wing extremism. The sacrifices of officers like ASP Giripunje and the ongoing operations demonstrate the resolve of security forces to restore peace and stability in the affected areas.





Agencies







