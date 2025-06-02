



In a significant operation conducted on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police, carried out multiple coordinated raids across the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab.





Acting on actionable intelligence and local inputs, the security forces made several crucial recoveries, underscoring the persistent challenge of cross-border smuggling and terror-linked activities in the region.





During the course of these operations, BSF personnel recovered four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones—two of which were found in a damaged condition—along with two packets of heroin weighing a total of 1.017 kilograms. The recoveries were made from the villages of Ratankhurd and Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar district, and from Khemkaran and Dal villages in Tarn Taran district. The use of advanced drones by smugglers from across the border has become a recurring issue, with these devices increasingly being employed to transport drugs and other contraband into Indian territory.





The operation highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the deployment of technical countermeasures by the BSF, which have repeatedly led to the interception of drones and narcotics packets before they could reach their intended recipients. The joint efforts between the BSF and Punjab Police have become a cornerstone strategy in thwarting cross-border smuggling attempts and dismantling networks that threaten both security and public health in the region.





In a related development, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two key associates, Karajpreet Singh from Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, were arrested.





Preliminary investigations revealed that Jeevan Fauji was orchestrating an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab’s border areas. He allegedly supplied a .30 bore pistol to the arrested individuals and instructed them to carry out a shooting at a furniture shop in Amritsar as part of an extortion bid. The ransom demand was directed at a relative of the shop owner residing in Canada.





During the subsequent police operation to recover the weapon used in the crime, Gurlal Singh attempted to open fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action in self-defence. Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar for medical treatment. The police have registered an FIR and are continuing their investigation to dismantle the terror network completely.





These operations reflect the multi-layered security challenges along Punjab’s international border, where the nexus of drug smuggling, terror financing, and extortion activities remains a persistent threat. The swift and coordinated response by the BSF and Punjab Police has not only led to the seizure of drones and narcotics but also disrupted terror modules, contributing to the broader effort to maintain peace and security in the region.





Based On ANI Report







