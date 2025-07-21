



The distressing abduction of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, has brought anguish to his family and highlighted ongoing security challenges in Niger. Ranjit Singh, who was working as a senior safety officer with Transrail, a transmission line company in Niger, lost contact with his family on July 15, 2025.





His wife, Sheila Devi, recounts the harrowing ordeal: after being unable to reach her husband, she learned from the company management that there had been a terrorist attack at his worksite. Singh, along with others, fled into the nearby forest amid the chaos. Confirmation from his colleagues a day later revealed that he had been abducted by unidentified armed assailants.





Sheila Devi, visibly distraught, has made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government for urgent action to secure the release of her husband. The family is in a state of deep anxiety—with Sheila responsible for their three young children and elderly, ailing relatives. She stressed that the family’s future and wellbeing now hinge on government intervention. Both Singh’s father, Mohan Lal Sen, and mother, Sadhu Devi, have also publicly appealed for government help, emphasizing the suffering endured and their desperation for news of Ranjit’s wellbeing.





The ambush in Niger’s Dosso region, which led to Singh’s abduction, was particularly deadly; two other Indian nationals were killed in the same incident. The family of Ranjit Singh remains in their remote village of Chakka Kundi, shrouded in uncertainty and pain as they await news.





The Indian Embassy in Niamey has stated that they are in constant contact with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased and are working to ensure Singh’s safe release. The embassy has also issued advisories for all Indian nationals in Niger to exercise heightened vigilance due to persistent security threats.





The Dosso region attack highlights Niger’s worsening security situation. Recent years have seen the country plagued by terrorist activities, with armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State exploiting Niger’s expansive, lightly governed border regions. According to the US State Department’s 2023 Country Report on Terrorism, these groups have targeted vulnerable populations, capitalizing on the absence of government services and limited economic prospects. Attacks on foreigners, aid workers, and Indian nationals have become alarmingly frequent.





Niger is concurrently undergoing significant political unrest, marked by a military coup in July 2023 which ousted the democratically elected government. The current military regime, headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, faces widespread international condemnation, further destabilizing an already volatile security environment. This has been the seventh such coup in West and Central Africa since 2020, reflecting a broader regional pattern of military interventions and instability.





Earlier this year, Niger also endured a devastating terrorist attack in Kokorou by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, resulting in heavy civilian casualties and showcasing the persistent threat armed groups pose to public safety and development efforts.





The situation surrounding Ranjit Singh’s abduction underscores not only the individual suffering faced by his family but also the broader dangers faced by expatriate workers in conflict-prone regions of Africa. The episode brings to light the urgent need for robust international diplomatic efforts to safeguard vulnerable populations and ensure the safety and security of citizens working abroad.





Based On ANI Report







