



Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has received a formal invitation from the Government of India for a two-day official visit, scheduled to begin on September 16.





According to sources within Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister, preparations are actively underway following the invitation, which is expected to mark one of the shortest official trips by a Nepali Prime Minister to India.





The primary focus of this September visit will be to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Nepal and India, with both governments set to carry forward ongoing projects and cooperation, rather than introduce new or large-scale initiatives at this time.





In comments to ANI, Nepal’s envoy to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, also indicated that Prime Minister Oli’s visit should materialize "very soon," emphasizing active work by both countries toward finalising agreements in key areas. Although an exact itinerary is yet to be finalized, the emphasis is expected to be on consolidating partnerships in areas such as energy, infrastructure connectivity, and facilitating people-to-people ties.





These areas have seen positive strides, as reflected in a recent meeting between Nepal’s Prime Minister Oli and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok in April. There, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made across these collaborative fronts.





Of note, since taking office for his current term in July of the previous year, Prime Minister Oli has not yet made an official trip to India, choosing instead to visit China for his first international engagement—an uncommon move breaking from earlier tradition for Nepalese prime ministers. This impending visit to India is viewed as a significant step towards renewing diplomatic engagement.





In a reciprocal development, officials within Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that India has communicated the likelihood of a visit by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Nepal in November.





While the exact dates are yet to be finalized, the visit is anticipated to be brief and largely symbolic, focusing on reinforcing the longstanding cultural and spiritual linkages between the two countries. According to official comments, the visit may center around tours to significant religious sites in Nepal, reaffirming shared heritage and traditions that underpin the bilateral relationship.





Both visits are widely interpreted as gestures aimed at deepening trust, sustaining political dialogues, and fostering greater economic and cultural exchanges. They signal continued momentum in Nepal-India relations, with an emphasis on practical cooperation and people-centred connectivity, against the backdrop of evolving regional dynamics.





Based On ANI Report





