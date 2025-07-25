



As part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations held in Drass, the Indian Army organized a drone show to highlight the significant technological advancements made in border security since the 1999 Kargil war.





The demonstration featured multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones) flying over the arena, showcasing their various capabilities such as surveillance, logistical deliveries, and simulated targeting of enemy positions by firing explosives.





These included Logistic Drones that can be operated at high altitudes of around 4,000 meters, developed indigenously by India.





In addition to the drones, the show also featured robotic dogs capable of patrolling along the Line of Control and carrying loads like ammunition in the tough terrains of Ladakh.





The introduction and use of these technologies are aimed at improving surveillance efficacy, logistics support to remote and difficult areas, and reducing the physical strain and risks for soldiers deployed in harsh weather and terrains.





These advancements reflect the Indian Army's ongoing modernisation efforts to enhance operational effectiveness and soldier safety in strategic border areas since the Kargil conflict.





Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, honours the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 war against Pakistani intruders.





The 2025 event also included broader commemorations and outreach programs to remember the valour and sacrifices of soldiers involved in Operation Vijay, reinforcing patriotic sentiment and unity.





Based On A PTI Report







