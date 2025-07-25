



The recent delivery of the 100th indigenously-designed ship to the Indian Navy, marked by the commissioning of Yard 12652 named INS "Udaygiri," signifies a historic milestone in India’s journey toward maritime self-reliance, technological excellence, and strategic foresight.





Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, in his keynote address at the "Shipbuilding Seminar on Nation Building Through Shipbuilding" hosted by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), described this achievement not simply as a numerical milestone but as a symbolic testament to India’s commitment to becoming an "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) naval force.





The Navy’s Vision 2047 emphasises leadership-driven invention, innovation, indigenisation, and the integration of niche and emerging technologies to achieve this goal.





The ship, INS Udaygiri, is the second of seven advanced stealth frigates being built under Project 17A by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.





These frigates are successors to the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17) frigates and are designed as multi-mission warships capable of operating in a "Blue Water" naval environment, addressing both conventional and unconventional threats within India's extensive maritime domain.





INS Udaygiri is a significant technological upgrade over its predecessor and previous classes. It features enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weaponry and sensor suites, and a hull design substantially larger by about 54% than the Shivalik class.





The ship is powered by a combined diesel or gas (CODOG) propulsion system driving controllable pitch propellers, supported by a state-of-the-art integrated platform management system (IPMS). The majority of its weapons and sensors, above 75% indigenous content, are sourced from Indian manufacturers, reflecting the growth of the domestic naval industrial ecosystem.





The delivery of INS Udaygiri was achieved in a record 37 months from launching owing to the "Integrated Construction" philosophy that allows extensive pre-outfitting during the block stages of assembly, thereby reducing build time.





This project has provided direct employment to around 4,000 personnel and indirect jobs to more than 10,000, involving over 200 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), highlighting its positive economic and industrial impact on the nation.





The seminar brought together key stakeholders from the government, the Navy, shipyards, industry, academia, and classification societies, promoting collaborative discussions on policy, design innovation, and future challenges to elevate Indian shipbuilding to global standards.





This event ties into a broader national narrative involving India's maritime heritage, strategic connectivity, maritime security, economic linkages through the blue economy, and infrastructure governance — all contributing to the "Viksit Bharat by 2047" vision.





In summary, the delivery of the 100th indigenously-designed warship, INS Udaygiri, is a landmark of India’s sustained efforts in achieving maritime self-reliance, technological innovation, and enhancing strategic capabilities.





It underscores the Navy’s evolving role in safeguarding India's maritime interests and economic zones, while simultaneously boosting the domestic defence manufacturing industry and employment.





Based On A PTI Report







