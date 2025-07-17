



India has taken significant steps to modernise its military capabilities by advancing two major defence initiatives: the proposal for joint production of the Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system with the United States, and the successful high-altitude trial of the indigenous Akash Prime air defence missile in Ladakh.





In July 2025, India officially submitted a Letter of Request to the United States for the co-production of the FGM-148 Javelin ATGM. This initiative aims to address India's long-standing shortfall in advanced, man-portable anti-tank systems and to bolster frontline firepower along the borders with China and Pakistan. The dual-track acquisition strategy, as confirmed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, involves:





Emergency procurement to rapidly fill urgent operational gaps, particularly along sensitive, high-altitude regions where tensions remain elevated.





Long-term co-production arrangements, with India seeking technology transfer and domestic manufacturing capabilities through partnerships between Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Raytheon/Lockheed Martin’s Javelin Joint Venture (JJV).





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in February 2025 between BDL and the JJV, providing a framework for local assembly, testing, and eventual large-scale production of the Javelin missile in India. This aligns with the Modi government’s Make in India policy to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reduce dependency on imports, and guarantee critical supply in times of crisis.





The Javelin system is highly regarded for its fire-and-forget infrared guidance, top-attack profile, and ability to neutralise modern armoured vehicles at ranges up to 4 km. It is shoulder-fired, weighs roughly 16–22 kg (depending on configuration), and has demonstrated outstanding combat success in multiple global conflicts, most notably in Ukraine, where it played a decisive role against Russian armour.





The upcoming co-production is also expected to enable greater operational readiness, improved spare parts supply, reduced delivery timelines, and opportunity for export to other regional partners.





However, discussions continue around the cost of the missile (reportedly over $178,000 per unit), depth of technology transfer, and potential impact on indigenous ATGM programs such as the DRDO-developed MPATGM, which has yet to be inducted at scale.





Strategic Implications: How Co-Producing Javelin in India Will Improve Its Anti-Tank Capabilities





1. Secured And Scalable Supply





Elimination of Supply Constraints: Domestic production will help India overcome current supply limitations and potential delays tied to international procurement or export restrictions, ensuring timely delivery and consistent availability, especially during crises.





Rapid Induction: Local manufacturing enables faster scaling to meet the Indian Army's urgent requirement for a large quantity of advanced anti-tank missiles—critical when facing shortages exceeding 68,000 anti-tank missiles and 850 launchers.





2. Enhanced Operational Efficiency





Tailored For Indian Conditions: Indian industry partners can customise the Javelin system to suit regional terrain and climate, optimising performance for high-altitude engagements or extreme heat prevalent along India's borders.





Integrated Maintenance And Support: Domestic assembly lines allow for quicker repair, streamlined logistics, and more efficient access to spare parts, maximising combat readiness and sustainability in the field.





3. Strategic Autonomy And Technological Advancement





Reduced Import Dependence: Co-production will decrease India's reliance on foreign arms suppliers, strengthening strategic independence and reducing vulnerability to diplomatic or logistical disruptions.





Technology Transfer Potential: Collaborative production is likely to involve some degree of technology sharing, building local expertise in advanced guidance, warhead, and manufacturing technologies, which can be leveraged for future indigenous defence systems.





4. Economic And Industrial Benefits





Boost To Defence Manufacturing: Joint ventures with major global defence firms will foster local industry growth, create skilled jobs, and spur investment in the domestic military-industrial base.





Support for ‘Make In India’ Initiative: Co-producing Javelin ATGMs aligns with national efforts to enhance defence self-sufficiency and position India as a manufacturing and export hub for advanced weaponry.





5. Enhanced Battlefield Capabilities





Combat-Proven Effectiveness: The Javelin is recognised for its fire-and-forget targeting, top-attack trajectory, and effectiveness against modern tanks and armoured vehicles—features proven in various global conflicts and now accessible to Indian forces without procurement bottlenecks.





Quick Integration: With local production, freshly manufactured units can be rapidly fielded, bolstering frontline units along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.





Strategic Benefits of Joint-Production of The World's Most Advanced ATGM





Strategic Benefit Impact on India’s Anti-Tank Capabilities Secured local supply Ensures timely, uninterrupted missile availability Customisation for local needs Optimises performance in diverse Indian environments Maintenance/self-sufficiency Faster repairs and greater deployability Indigenous technology gains Advances domestic expertise and innovation Economic and industrial growth Creates jobs, supports ‘Make in India’ Strengthened deterrence Fielding world-class, combat-tested missiles at scale





By bringing Javelin production to India, the country will gain a reliable pipeline of advanced anti-tank guided missiles, reduce dependence on imports, and significantly upgrade its ability to deter and defeat modern armoured threats across multiple operational theatres.





Through these efforts, India is forging a robust, modern, and indigenised military arsenal aimed at meeting both immediate threats and long-term strategic imperatives.





