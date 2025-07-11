



The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force, is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14, 2025, at 7:05 am ET (4:35 pm IST), according to Axiom Space and NASA. This marks the culmination of a mission that began with their launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 25, 2025. The Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.





The Ax-4 crew comprises:





Commander Peggy Whitson (USA) Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla (India) Mission Specialist Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary)





Originally, the crew was slated to return on July 10, but their stay was extended by at least four days to continue scientific activities and due to scheduling adjustments. During their time aboard the ISS, the crew conducted a wide range of scientific research, technology demonstrations, and outreach activities. Group Captain Shukla, in particular, led experiments in space biology, including:





The Sprouts Project: Studying how microgravity affects plant germination and early development, with seeds to be cultivated on Earth post-mission to analyse genetic and nutritional changes.





Microalgae Deployment: Investigating the potential of microalgae for food, oxygen production, and biofuel generation, which is vital for future long-duration space missions.





The Ax-4 crew also contributed to studies in cognitive science, space health, and materials research, completing over 230 orbits of Earth and traveling nearly 10 million kilometers during their mission. All crew members have remained in good health, and their mission has been described as a significant step in advancing commercial and international cooperation in space exploration.





As of July 11, the crew is preparing for re-entry, having completed their last off-duty day and wrapping up final mission objectives. The undocking and return will mark the end of a historic mission, particularly for India, as Group Captain Shukla becomes the country's second astronaut in space, four decades after Rakesh Sharma.





