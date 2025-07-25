



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant two-day visit to the Maldives starting July 25, 2025, the capital city of Male was transformed into a vibrant scene of celebration and anticipation.





The city’s streets and public spaces were festooned with large posters conveying warm greetings to the Indian leader, colourful banners, and the prominent display of Indian flags. Many of the posters featured images of PM Modi himself, reflecting the honour and excitement surrounding his arrival.





Children could be seen carrying paintings and pictures of the Indian Prime Minister, adding a youthful enthusiasm to the festive atmosphere. The city’s décor signaled not only the warmth with which the Maldives was welcoming Modi, but also the significance attributed to this visit.





Indian expatriates living in the Maldives voiced their enthusiasm, describing the island nation as a second home and expressing keen excitement at the prospect of meeting the Indian leader. For many, Modi’s visit represents a moment of pride and an opportunity to strengthen communal and national ties.





PM Modi was invited to the Maldives by President Mohamed Muizzu to serve as the Guest of Honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations. This visit is historic, marking Modi’s third trip to the Maldives and the first visit by a head of state or government under President Muizzu’s tenure.





Notably, the visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives, underscoring the deep-rooted, multifaceted ties between the two nations.





During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with President Muizzu, with a focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across crucial sectors. Areas such as development aid, infrastructure support, and emergency assistance—where India has played a key role in the past—are expected to feature prominently in talks.





Before arriving in the Maldives, PM Modi concluded a high-profile visit to the United Kingdom, where he aimed to elevate India-UK trade and economic relationships. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that this landmark UK visit successfully enhanced bilateral ties, setting the stage for the second leg of Modi’s diplomatic tour in the Maldives.





The atmosphere in Male reflected both the ceremonial grandeur and the deep diplomatic significance attached to PM Modi’s visit. The visuals of Indian flags fluttering alongside words of welcome and the enthusiastic participation of locals and expatriates alike serve as testament to the enduring partnership and shared histories of India and the Maldives.





