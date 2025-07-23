



Dynamatic Technologies has secured a long-term contract with Dassault Aviation to manufacture and assemble flight-critical aero structures for the Falcon 6X business jet, notably including the rear fuel tank assembly, which they successfully delivered ahead of schedule in December 2024.





This milestone reflects Dynamatic’s expertise in precision aerospace manufacturing and India's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain under the “Make in India” initiative. The rear fuel tanks are a key component ensuring the Falcon 6X’s extended range and operational efficiency, reported Dynamatic Tech on its official web portal.





Simultaneously, Mahindra has been selected to supply the cockpit seats for the Falcon 6X, contributing to the aircraft’s advanced flight deck design, which boasts increased space, comfort, and cutting-edge technology integration.





The Falcon 6X cockpit offers more headroom and window space than any other business jet, with ergonomically designed pilot seats reclined up to 130 degrees to enhance comfort and situational awareness during flights.





The Dassault Falcon 6X is distinguished by its status as the most spacious and advanced twin-engine business jet, featuring the largest purpose-built cabin cross-section in its class with 1.98 meters in height and 2.58 meters in width.





It enables non-stop flights of up to 5,500 nautical miles, powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines, and offers state-of-the-art avionics and flight control systems.





The partnership with Dynamatic and Mahindra underscores Dassault Aviation’s commitment to leveraging Indian aerospace manufacturing capabilities while delivering unmatched luxury, performance, and technological sophistication in the Falcon 6X.





