



The Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun, has recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting comprehensive field trials of two advanced communication systems: the SDR Manpack and the Compact Transhorizon Communication System (CTCS).





These trials took place in the challenging terrains of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, and were executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), District Level Implementation Committees (DLIC), and dedicated DEAL technical teams.





The evaluation process witnessed active participation from officers representing a broad spectrum of India’s paramilitary forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other associated agencies.





The primary objective of these trials was to rigorously validate the operational performance of the SDR Manpack and CTCS systems under real-world conditions. The tests were meticulously designed to cover a variety of terrains and operational environments, ensuring that the systems were subjected to the full spectrum of challenges they might encounter during actual deployment.





Key performance parameters, as outlined in the Qualitative Requirements (QR) and Technical Documents (TDs), were closely monitored and verified throughout the process. Both communication systems demonstrated exceptional robustness and reliability, consistently meeting and, in some cases, exceeding the user-defined operational benchmarks.





This successful demonstration not only validates the technical excellence of the systems but also affirms their readiness for deployment in critical national security operations.





The accomplishment of these field trials marks a significant step forward in the indigenous development of mission-critical communication solutions, reinforcing DRDO’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in the realm of national security.





The robust performance of the SDR Manpack and CTCS in diverse and demanding conditions highlights DEAL’s capability to deliver cutting-edge, reliable, and secure communication systems tailored to the unique needs of India’s security forces.





This achievement is expected to further strengthen the operational capabilities of the participating agencies, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to a wide range of security challenges across the nation.





DRDO News







