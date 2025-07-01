



During a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the strong and strategic partnership between the United States and India, emphasising India's role as a "very strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region.





Leavitt specifically noted the close personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the President "has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that" in the context of addressing China's influence in the region.





These remarks come at a time when External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in the United States for the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.





The QUAD, comprising the US, India, Australia, and Japan, is focused on ensuring a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific. Its origins trace back to joint humanitarian efforts following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, but it has since evolved into a significant platform for regional security and economic cooperation.





Leavitt’s comments also coincided with discussions on a potential India-US trade deal, which she confirmed is nearing completion. She stated, "They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," signaling imminent developments in bilateral economic relations.





The White House’s reaffirmation of India’s importance comes as the US seeks to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. India’s strategic location and its commitment to a rules-based order, freedom of navigation, and regional stability make it a pivotal partner for the US in this region.





Additionally, President Trump has accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi, further cementing the high-level engagement and mutual commitment to Indo-Pacific security and prosperity.





The White House’s statements reflect a deepening US-India partnership, rooted in both strong personal ties at the leadership level and shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, particularly as both nations navigate complex regional dynamics and work toward greater economic and security cooperation.





Based On ANI Report





