



Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), a deep-tech defence start-up based in India, has developed an advanced 360-degree situational awareness system for armoured vehicles, known as the “See Through Armour” (STA) or 360° Armoured Battle Interface (ABI). The system, also referred to in some contexts as YUDHIKSHANA, is designed to provide vehicle crews with comprehensive real-time awareness of their surroundings during both day and night operations.





The core of the STA system involves the integration of multiple RGB and thermal cameras strategically placed around the armoured vehicle. These cameras deliver high-resolution video feeds—2048x1536 pixels for RGB and 640x512 pixels for thermal imaging—which are seamlessly stitched and streamed to the crew through a heads-up display (HUD) or mixed reality (MR) glasses.





This setup enables a latency-free, panoramic 360-degree view, allowing the crew to maintain constant vigilance over their environment without exposing themselves to external threats.





Key features of the system include:





8x digital zoom for detailed inspection of specific areas of interest.





Detection, Recognition, And Identification (DRI) Ranges: For humans, the system can detect at 250 meters, recognise at 63 meters, and identify at 31 meters. For vehicles, the respective ranges are 720 meters (detection), 175 meters (recognition), and 88 meters (identification).





Mil-Spec Ruggedness: The system operates reliably in extreme temperatures from -40°C to 45°C, ensuring functionality in diverse combat environments.





User Interface Flexibility: The situational awareness feed can be projected onto a helmet visor or a glass screen inside the vehicle, with the ability to label friendly units and mark distances between objects, further enhancing tactical decision-making.





Effortless Integration: The ABI is designed for easy integration into existing armoured platforms, improving mission effectiveness without significant modifications to the vehicle.





BBBS’s innovation addresses the critical need for enhanced crew safety and operational effectiveness in modern armoured warfare. By delivering real-time, all-around visibility, the system significantly reduces blind spots and the risk of ambushes, while also supporting rapid threat identification and response.





This technology is part of BBBS’s broader portfolio, which includes anti-drone defence systems and AI-enabled surveillance solutions, underscoring the company’s commitment to indigenous, cutting-edge defence capabilities for the Indian armed forces and international partners.





IDN







