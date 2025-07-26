



British MP Bob Blackman has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, including Hindu and Christian pilgrims, tourists, and a Nepali national.





He called the attack "barbaric" and "well-organised" and directly blamed Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, for orchestrating the assault. Blackman expressed his deep sorrow for the victims and solidarity with their families and the people of India.





In his statements shared on social media and made in the UK Parliament, Blackman urged the UK government to fully support India in its fight against terrorism.





He emphasised the necessity of apprehending the terrorists responsible and bringing their backers, particularly those in Pakistan, to justice. He also highlighted the need for dismantling terrorist camps located along the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which continue to pose threats to Indian sovereignty and security.





Blackman welcomed the pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan but warned that the truce remains fragile and could quickly collapse back into conflict.





He described Pakistan as a "failed state" dominated by military generals rather than democracy, and accused it of using international aid funds to acquire Chinese weapons that ultimately fuel terrorism against India rather than being used for the welfare of its people.





Further, Blackman voiced support for the Kashmir Pandits' right to return to the Kashmir Valley and India's sovereign right to defend its territory. He called on the international community to stand in solidarity with India in combating terrorism and to oppose Pakistan's illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir, insisting those Pakistani troops should withdraw to unify the region under one state as intended in 1947.





Other UK parliamentarians, including Lord Karan Bilimoria and former MP Shailesh Vara, also expressed cross-party support for India's response to the Pahalgam attack and discussed enhancing cooperation between India and the UK in trade, security, and education sectors.





Blackman's remarks reaffirm Britain's condemnation of terrorism and back for India's efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region. His stance echoes the broader UK government pledge to work with India and Pakistan to counter terrorism and support peace-building efforts.





Based On ANI Report







