



The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district remains tense and highly active as a massive search operation to track down terrorists has resumed.





The renewed counter-terror action follows a brief but intense armed encounter with militants believed to be affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. Intelligence inputs suggest that this group includes two top-ranking terrorists, each carrying a bounty of ₹30 lakhs, heightening the stakes and urgency of the mission.





The initial skirmish between the security forces and the terrorists led to immediate reinforcement deployments in the affected area. Late Sunday, the operation had to be briefly called off due to diminishing light and the difficult terrain, but the resolve remained unbroken.





At dawn on Monday, security forces relaunched the hunt with enhanced vigour, this time incorporating high-tech tools such as surveillance drones and the strategic use of sniffer dogs. These assets are pivotal in tracking movements and promising maximum ground coverage in an area marked by thick forests and challenging mountainous landscapes.





Officials involved in the ongoing search operation have confirmed that security forces have meticulously sealed off all likely escape routes, using both ground and aerial surveillance. The search perimeter has been expanded to cover adjoining villages and forested areas, recognizing rumours of possible attempts by the terrorists to slip away under the natural cover.





However, the dense foliage and rugged topography characteristic of this part of Kishtwar present formidable obstacles to the combing parties, requiring caution and making the operation methodical and time-intensive.





The intensified manhunt comes amid a broader national context of heightened security measures, especially after recent high-profile terror incidents linked to a resurgence of activity by groups like Hizbul Mujahideen. The government's resolve, buoyed by recent successful operations such as Operation Sindoor, underscores a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and internal insurgency. The local population has been advised to stay alert, cooperate with authorities, and report any suspicious activity as efforts continue to neutralize the fugitives.





The resumed search operation in Kishtwar showcases the Indian security establishment’s commitment to rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. Despite environmental and tactical difficulties, the use of modern technology and systematic ground sweeps signal a comprehensive and unyielding response.





The hunt, driven by precise intelligence and coordinated inter-agency efforts, continues amidst challenging circumstances, with a clear objective: to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore lasting peace to the region.





Based On A PTI Report







